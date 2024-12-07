Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash breaks silence following terrifying car crash

Joe Swash has broken his silence on Instagram after being involved in a collision with a lorry on Saturday.

"I got hit by a lorry!!! Done the side of my car," Joe wrote alongside a since-deleted photograph of his car next to the motorway, with a lorry alongside it. Both vehicles had sustained damage.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Stacey and Joe have six children between them

The 42-year-old was quick to reassure fans that he was unharmed, sharing an Instagram story with the caption: "Don't worry I'm ok! You should have seen the lorry! Lol."

He went on to share a snap of the fetching costume he will wear in his festive upcoming project.



© Instagram Joe's character Flip Flop wears green and gold

Joe has recently been in rehearsals for the Christmas pantomime of Beauty and the Beast, where he's set to star as Flip Flip. Of his role, Joe previously said: "I've never quite made it to Prince Charming level yet. I'm playing a character called Flip Flop.

"At Christmas, that's the best character. My kids, they're going to come down and they're going to watch it. I'm going to make sure they all laugh."

© Instagram Joe and Stacey's adorable children have helped to get them into the Christmas spirit

The dad-of-six has taken charge of his dressing room and decorated it in the Christmas spirit, with tinsel, lights and a small tree. Joe made the sweet confession: "I've given it a little zhuzh. I've done all the decorations because I was thinking if I get the decorations up, then the kids might want to come up and spend the day with me at panto, so this is me trying to convince them."

Stacey has previously joked about how her husband has been "estranged" as he works hard at rehearsals for the pantomime.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon clarifies 'estranged' living situation with husband Joe

On her Instagram stories, she said: "Home sweet home with my husband who has been 'estranged'... He's doing panto this year which the kids are so excited about. I can't wait to see their faces."

"But what that means is that he's in rehearsals now every day until he starts and then he doesn't finish until like the 7 Jan. So between the hours of 6 in the morning when he leaves and 8pm at night when he gets back, we don't get to see him."

© Instagram Joe is no doubt delighted to be reunited with his kids

Joe humorously chimed in: "I will come home one night in my costume and surprise you."

The couple share a blended family, having had three children together, two from Stacey's previous relationship while Joe also has a son with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous; the couple separated shortly after their son's arrival in 2007.