Stacey Solomon clarifies 'estranged' living situation with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has set the record straight regarding false reports of a public row with her husband Joe Swash.

On Sunday, rumours continued to swirl after the Sort Your Life Out presenter was spotted solo at the Moana 2 premiere in London with her three youngest children in tow: Rex, five, Rose, three, and one-year-old Belle.

© Getty Images Stacey attended the premiere with her children Rex, Rose and Belle

Addressing Joe's absence on her Instagram Stories later that evening, the mother-of-five nonetheless quipped: "Home sweet home with my husband who has been 'estranged'... He's doing panto this year which the kids are so excited about. I can't wait to see their faces."

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon clarifies 'estranged' living situation with husband Joe

She continued: "But what that means is that he's in rehearsals now every day until he starts and then he doesn't finish until like the 7 Jan. So between the hours of 6 in the morning when he leaves and 8pm at night when he gets back, we don't get to see him."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Stacey and Joe wed in 2022

Joe humorously chimed in: "I will come home one night in my costume and surprise you."

The EastEnders actor is set to play Flip Flop in a special Beauty and the Beast pantomime at The Grove in Dunstable. "I've never quite made it to Prince Charming level yet. I'm playing a character called Flip Flop," Joe said of his role.

"At Christmas, that's the best character. My kids, they're going to come down and they're going to watch it. I'm going to make sure they all laugh."

© Getty Images Joe is best known for starring in EastEnders

This isn't the first time Joe has swapped the silver screen for the panto stage. He's previously appeared as Buttons in Cinderella, and has also starred in a production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

© Instagram The loved-up couple share a blended family

When Joe isn't busy with his acting career, he relishes spending quality time with his adorable brood. Together, Joe and Stacey are proud parents to Rex, Rose and Belle, while Stacey is also a mother to her eldest sons, Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Joe shares teenage son Harry with his ex-partner, Emma Sophocleous.

Joe and Stacey's love story

The pair started dating in 2016 after they crossed paths on the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2010. They went on to tie the knot in 2022 at their beloved home, Pickle Cottage.

Of their first encounter, Joe told Metro in 2021: "We've got a long history, we go back so far.

© Instagram The duo met on I'm A Celebrity in 2010

"Me and Stacey, we love I'm A Celebrity, we've got a great affinity with the show. We both went on it, we both won it. We both worked on it. We both met each other on it!"

They are raising their brood in their sprawling Tudor-style mansion which boasts a large outdoor swimming pool, a pristine two-and-a-half-acre garden and picture-perfect interiors.