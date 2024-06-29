Stacey Solomon reveals surprise sleeping arrangements with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have crafted the perfect family home at 'Pickle Cottage' which houses the couple and their young family.

The Essex-based property is perfect for the large family, and fans have recently been welcomed inside as Joe and Stacey take part in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Although the show only features their living room, Stacey made a surprise admission about the pair's sleeping arrangements.

While watching The Nevermets, a Channel 4 show that sees long-distance couples meet in person for the first time, the duo watched a pair kiss. "We used to have pillow talk, didn't we?" Joe said to his wife.

In response, the former singer quipped: "We used to sleep in bed together, do you remember that? Before we had three kids in four years!" Joe then jokingly impersonated Stacey pretending to take their baby daughter to sleep in their son Rex's room.

The pair first started dating in 2016 before walking down the aisle in 2022, with the ceremony taking place in the garden of their beloved home. The pair have welcomed three children: Rex, five, Rose, two and Belle, who is 16 months old. Stacey is also a mother to two sons: Zachary, 16, and Leighton, 12, from previous relationships.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-five got emotional as Zachary prepared to finish off his GCSEs and head off to prom. "My baby just went to prom. I don't think I've ever felt this way," the star wrote in a post, which featured her son towering over her.

"My Zachary, has finished his GCSEs, left school, started his first job and is off to his prom. Zach you are the best thing that ever happened to me. We've grown up together. I just cannot believe how that time has flown by. Go and have the best night ever. You deserve it my darling."

It appears that Stacey and Joe have finished expanding their family, with the mum-of-five revealing her husband was against the idea.

While making a cake for Belle's first birthday, she shared with fans: "Honestly I've never felt so emotional making a cake. I've made every single one of my baby's first birthday cakes. And if Joe's reaction at the end is anything to go by this is probably the last one."

