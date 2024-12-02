Stacey Solomon shares emotional family update after 'missing' Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared a glimpse inside her festive weekend after reuniting with her husband Joe Swash who has been busy with rehearsals.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Sort Your Life Out presenter uploaded a carousel of heartwarming family photos that showed Stacey and her adorable brood picking out their Christmas tree.

One snapshot showed the presenter beaming with her husband Joe and their three youngest children Rex, five, Rose, three, and one-year-old Belle, while another image showed sibling duo Rex and Belle sweetly posing with a small fir tree.

For the festive outing, the mother-of-five dressed her adorable brood in matching Christmas jumpers. Stacey looked chic in an oatmeal jumper and white jeans while former EastEnders star Joe dressed down in dark jeans, a cosy jumper and sports cap.

"Hello December. We picked our Christmas tree today," Stacey noted in her caption.

"One of our favourite days of the year… And we finally got daddy back for a day! He's been in Panto rehearsing for the last couple of weeks, we've missed him. Happy December everyone… lots of love from us!"

Joe has been incredibly busy over the past couple of weeks with panto rehearsals for Beauty and the Beast in which he's set to star as Flip Flip. Of his role, Joe previously said: "I've never quite made it to Prince Charming level yet. I'm playing a character called Flip Flop.

"At Christmas, that's the best character. My kids, they're going to come down and they're going to watch it. I'm going to make sure they all laugh."

Last week, Stacey responded to fan speculation regarding Joe's "absence". Taking to her Instagram Stories after the Moana 2 premiere, she explained: "Home sweet home with my husband who has been 'estranged'... He's doing panto this year which the kids are so excited about. I can't wait to see their faces."

She continued: "But what that means is that he's in rehearsals now every day until he starts and then he doesn't finish until like the 7 Jan. So between the hours of 6 in the morning when he leaves and 8pm at night when he gets back, we don't get to see him."

Joe humorously chimed in: "I will come home one night in my costume and surprise you." Take a look in the video below...

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, share a blended family. Aside from the three children that they share together, Stacey is also a doting mother to sons Zachary and Leighton while Joe shares teenage son Harry with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

They are raising their brood at their Tudor style home, Pickle Cottage, which features a large outdoor swimming pool, swanky interiors and 2.5 acres of land.