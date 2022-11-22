7 celebrities who were teenage parents: Sofia Vergara, Stacey Solomon & more These stars were young parents

Becoming a parent when you're still a teenager must be a pretty scary prospect, yet there are a handful of stars who became a mother or father at a young age and went on to raise their kids impeccably.

From Sofia Vergara to Stacey Solomon, Rod Stewart to Whoopi Goldberg, there are multiple well-known names and faces who had children before they turned twenty – and helped break the stigma surrounding teenage pregnancy.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara married her high school boyfriend Joe Gonzalez when she was just 18 years old. Sofia gave birth to her only child, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara in 1992, when she was 19. The two share a close bond, with Sofia regularly taking to social media to share photos of her son with fans via social media. Manolo is now and has now racked up over 400k followers on Instagram.

Jourdan Dunn

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn became a mum at just 19, when she gave birth to her son called Riley in 2005. Jourdan has since opened up about caring for her young son, who has sickle-cell anaemia, telling British Vogue: "I make sure my son is my main priority no matter what. I will put that over any job."

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women host Stacey Solomon had her first child in 2008 at age 18, with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. Her first-born, Zach, regularly appears in her family photos shared on Instagram and the two share the sweetest relationship.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart and his then-partner Susannah Boffey became teenage parents in November 1963. The couple had a daughter called Sarah Streeter, who was given up for adoption and raised by couple Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

Whoopi Goldberg

Actress Whoopi Goldberg gave birth to her daughter, Alexandrea 'Alex' Martin, when she was 18 with partner Alvin Martin. Alex now has three children of her own - Amarah Dean, Jerzey Dean and Mason Dean.

Jamie Lynn Spears

In December 2007, Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she was pregnant with her former boyfriend, Casey Aldridge who she had been dating for two years. Jamie was 16 years old at the time, and her boyfriend was 18. She gave birth to a daughter called Maddie Briann Aldridge on June 19, 2008, in Mississippi.

Solange Knowles

Beyonce's younger sister Solange Knowles became a teenage mum aged 17 when she gave birth to a son. The star, who married Daniel Smith in February 2004, gave birth in October 2004 and moved to Idaho to raise the child. The couple subsequently split in 2007.

