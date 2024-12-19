Paris Hilton reflects on emotional landmark news: 'Today is a day I'll never forget'

Years of hard and emotional work came to a head for Paris Hilton, as the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act was passed through congress.

© Getty Images Paris Hilton posed for photographs outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the House of Representatives were set to vote on The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act

The socialite, who has campaigned fervently on this issue, took to social media to celebrate the moment after the act was passed on December 17. Sharing a photo of herself from the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington DC, Paris stunned in a black pantsuit as she held a banner over head which read: "Children should not die in treatment."

Paris looked over the moon with the result as she shared further photos celebrating with fellow campaigners for the act. She captioned the photo with an emotional declaration, as she told her 27 million followers: "Today is a day I will never forget."

"After years of sharing my story and advocating on Capitol Hill, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act has officially passed the U.S Congress," she revealed.

"This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change, and that no child should ever endure the horrors of abuse in silence," she continued. "I did this for the younger version of myself and the youth who were senselessly taken from us by the Troubled Teen Industry."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Paris Hilton's Love Story

"To the countless survivors who shared their stories, to the families who stood with us, and to the coalition, thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with me.

She went on to dedicate the post "to the legislators who chose courage over complacency and fought for me: you’ve made my dream come true," tagging representatives Ro Khanna (Democrat) and Buddy Carter (Republican), as well as senators Jeff Merkley (Democrat), John Cornyn (Republican), and Tommy Tuberville (Republican).

© Getty Images Paris Hilton with fans, supporters and campaigners outside the U.S. Capitol

Paris signed off her emotional post by writing: "And to the children still trapped in these systems: I will never stop fighting for you. Change is possible!"

Paris' campaign

© Getty Images Paris Hilton as a teenager

The socialite has opened up about how she was institutionalized by her parents Kathy and Richard Hilton when she was 16, following a rebellious phase in her youth, in documentary This Is Paris.

After a period of skipping classes and sneaking out to parties, Paris was sent to a number of boarding schools for emotionally troubled teens. The star claims that while attending Provo Canyon School, she was mentally, physically, and sexually abused by the staff.

During her 11 month stay, she recalled facing solitary confinement, forced medication, restraint, battery, and strangulation.

© Getty Images for LACMA Paris with her parents Kathy and Richard, and husband Carter

Her mother Kathy remarked on the period: "Let's put it this way —it got very out of control and I was scared for her. And my husband was very scared for her. And, you know, those nightclubs go on all night."