Meet Justin Trudeau's three surprisingly normal children

It's not easy being a politician, let alone the Prime Minister of Canada – but for Justin Trudeau, leading the nation always comes second to being a father.

The 52-year-old is the proud dad of Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire.

Sophie and Justin announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in August 2023, with his statement reading, "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he continued. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."

Despite the former couple's separation, they have spoken at length about their commitment to co-parenting their kids and raising down-to-earth, normal and kind humans.

The politician never fails to show how much he loves his three children, with frequent social media tributes delighting fans of the sweet family.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The PM shares three children with his ex wife, Sophie Grégoire

Justin also shared with the world just how close he was to his family after being re-elected in 2021. "Beyond everything I want to thank my family," he said in his victory speech.

"And to my children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, Hadrien — who's been sleeping for many hours already like we should all be — for working hard to build the best future, the best future for your generation and the generations coming," he gushed.

Join HELLO! as we get to know Justin's three surprisingly normal children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Xavier Trudeau

© Instagram The 17-year-old dressed up for the Barbie premiere with Justin

The eldest of the Trudeau children was born in October 2007 and has grown up to be the spitting image of his famous father.

The 17-year-old frequently appears on Justin's social posts, like when the pair saw Barbie together and donned pink outfits for the occasion. "We're team Barbie," the Prime Minister wrote in the caption.

Xavier may yet have a career in politics; he's joined his father on many a diplomatic trip, including accompanying Justin to the G20 Summit in India in 2023.

© PGA Tour Xavier has accompanied his father on a slew of diplomatic trips

Xavier's mom showcased the sweet sibling relationship between himself and his younger brother, Hadrien, with the 17-year-old teaching him how to play basketball.

"Noticing the size difference between my two sons just melts my heart… because I know Hadrien might tower over Xav one day. For now, he's his basketball mentor," Sophie wrote on Instagram.

Ella-Grace Trudeau

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Justin explained how they are raising Ella-Grace to be a proud feminist

Justin and Sophie have spoken at length about raising their only daughter, born in February 2009, as a strong, independent woman with a fierce feminist spirit.

"I talk to our daughter, Ella... all the time about how she can do anything she wants, and she's just as good as any man, and she's better than any man because she's brilliant and she's wonderful and everything," the politician told Vox in 2016.

The 15-year-old is close to her parents and received beautiful messages from them for her birthday in 2024.

© Instagram The politician posted a sweet birthday tribute to his only daughter

"Happy birthday, Ella! You might be a lot taller now, but you'll always be my little girl," Justin wrote in a birthday tribute to his middle child. "And I'm always going to be so, so proud of you."

The Ottawa native will take any opportunity to gush about his talented daughter, telling Marie Claire in 2017 just how proud he is of the woman she is becoming. "She's growing up kind, super-smart, a passionate debater, open to the world around her," he shared.

"I love Ella, and I worry — because as a father, son, husband, and citizen, I witness the unequal obstacles women and girls face every day."

Hadrien Trudeau

© AFP via Getty Images Justin and Sophie welcomed Hadrien in 2014

Sophie and Justin welcomed their youngest, Hadrien, in February 2014; the 10-year-old never fails to make his parents laugh, as evidenced by his creative 2023 Halloween costume.

Hadrien appeared as a headless man for the holiday, prompting a hilarious post from his dad. "Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that's not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!" he wrote on X.

Just like his siblings, Justin's youngest has joined his father on several diplomatic trips, including for the Prime Minister's first official trip to India in 2018.

© Instagram Hadrien is learning how to play basketball from his big brother

Sophie and Justin are cognizant of raising their sons with empathy, telling Marie Claire just how important it is for them to teach Hadrien how to be a good man.

"Our sons have the power and the responsibility to change our culture of sexism, and I want Xavier and Hadrien — when he's a little older — to understand that deeply," Justin explained.

"But I want, too, to help them grow into empathetic young people and adults, strong allies who walk through the world with openness, love, and a fierce attachment to justice."