Paris Hilton's son Phoenix takes after her in new home video too cute for words

Paris Hilton already has her kids following in her footsteps — sort of.

The doting mom has had countless iconic and viral moments in her life, and now, she is introducing her kids, Phoenix and London, to some of her signature catchphrases and jingles.

The former reality star first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

WATCH: Paris Hilton's son Phoenix shows off his tennis skills

Paris took to TikTok over the weekend and shared an adorable video featuring her babies, who appear in the clip playing with some toy instruments, and Paris comes in with a microphone and sings her and her best friend Nicole Richie's iconic "Sanasa" song.

The two then engage in an adorable back and forth, as Phoenix's little sister London watches on while playing with her toys.

Paris and Nicole have recently revived their "Sanasa" song, which they first created when they were around seven years old and popularized during their The Simple Life era, which they are currently also reviving with the reboot Paris & Nicole: The Encore.



https://www.tiktok.com/@parishilton/video/7448419927108767006?lang=en

"Baby P's new favorite song!" Paris wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section to gush over it, with one writing: "The level of serotonin this released in my brain is unhealthy," as others followed suit with: "Gotta teach them young," and: "They're so cute," as well as: "This is literally the best thing on the internet!!!"

MORE: Paris Hilton debuts wildest look yet in head-to-toe leopard print to celebrate Skims

MORE: Paris Hilton shows off daughter London's full head of hair in new photos

Last year, when she celebrated her very first Mother's Day, she penned a heartfelt tribute to her son and motherhood on Instagram.

© Instagram Phoenix and London re Irish twins

She wrote: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms."

MORE: Paris Hilton shares surprising plastic surgery confession

© Instagram The Hilton-Reum family

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

MORE: Paris Hilton celebrates baby London's milestone 1st birthday with whimsical photoshoot you can't miss

© Instagram Paris with her babies aboard her private jet

She then said: "This Mother's Day, I can't help but feel grateful for this beautiful journey I am on. It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today."

Paris concluded: "I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever. He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life."