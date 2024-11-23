Paris Hilton is now in her forties, but she has maintained her youthful appearance – and it's not because of plastic surgery.

The 43-year-old recently shared the secrets behind her "Benjamin Button" skin, revealing that she has achieved her seemingly ageless glow without the help of professionals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Paris Hilton's relationship history

"I feel really proud that I'm all natural," she said in a clip of her interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast.

"I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."

Paris credits her mother, Kathy Hilton, for giving her skincare tips at a young age which has benefited her later in life.

"My mom told me when I was eight years old, 'Paris, stay out of the sun,'" she continued. "And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So, I've literally been doing that since I'm eight."

© Getty Images Paris claims she has never had surgery

The Simple Life alum – who announced on November 20 that she is launching beauty company 11:11 Beauty in 2025 – has also taken some extreme steps at home to help maintain her looks.

"I've also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa," she explained. "It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It's basically a real spa that you would see."

© Getty Images Paris looks just as youthful now as she did in 2008

Paris admitted that while "the plan" is to "live forever," her husband, Carter Reum, wanted extra precautions. "My husband is like, 'Forever is not long enough, so we need the Sliving Spa at the house,'" she added.

Despite Paris staying out of the sun, she manages to achieve a year-round bronzed glow thanks to fake tan.

"I never wanted to be pale," she told Allure in May. "I've been spray tanning since I was a teenager."

© Getty Images Paris has never had Botox or fillers

Paris' confession comes after she celebrated her daughter, London's first birthday. Paris and Carter welcomed London via surrogacy last year, 11 months after welcoming their son Phoenix, also via surrogacy, in January.

Earlier this week, Paris marked London's birthday with an Alice in Wonderland-themed party.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Paris dressed up as Alice with London wearing a matching little ensemble with "One" printed on it.

"Down the rabbit hole we go!" Paris wrote in her caption and added: "Celebrating London's magical birthday in Wonderland, where dreams are reality and the tea party never ends!"

Paris waited a few months before she shared photos of London's face, previously explaining why she had kept her hidden.

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News. "So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."

© Instagram Paris and Carter welcomed their kids via surrogate

Another reason Paris may have held off on sharing photos of London is because of cruel comments she has received in the past about her son's appearance.

Last October, Paris responded to people who made negative remarks about the size of Phoenix's head during his first trip to New York City.

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter is unacceptable," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

© Instagram Paris and her son Phoenix

"This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

Paris continued: "If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.

"I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."