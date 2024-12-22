Davina McCall shows off her scar after brain tumour surgery as her partner gives her a haircut

Davina McCall gave fans a candid glimpse into her recovery journey during an Instagram livestream on Saturday evening. The My Mum, Your Dad presenter showcased the scar left by recent brain tumour surgery while her partner, Michael Douglas, gave her a haircut.

The 57-year-old TV star revealed it was her first haircut since undergoing surgery to remove a benign tumour that affects just three in a million people. Joined by Michael, her partner of five years, Davina appeared in good spirits, chatting openly about her health journey and life after surgery.

WATCH: Davina Mccall shares update on recovery

A haircut with love

© Instagram Davina showed off her scars

Michael, a professional hairdresser, took the opportunity to pamper Davina ahead of a planned evening with friends. He guided viewers through his hairstyling techniques, all while teasing and joking with his girlfriend.

As Michael revealed some of Davina's hair had thinned following surgery, she admitted: "We lost a big chunk here," pointing to the scar. She added: "It's all healed, but it's a bit crusty." Despite the challenges, Davina laughed off her worries, demonstrating her signature resilience and humour.

A lighthearted moment

© Instagram Davina with her partner, Michael Douglas

At one point, Michael pulled Davina's hair to cut layers at the front, causing her to wince slightly. Apologising, he joked: "She normally likes it rough!" to which Davina responded playfully: "Michael Douglas, you're so naughty!"

The couple's warmth and affection shone throughout the video, with plenty of shared laughs and a mid-haircut kiss. Davina later joked that she should "have brain surgery more often" after complimenting Michael on the final look.

Candid discussions

© Dave Benett A close up photo of Davina McCall and her husband Michael Douglas

The livestream wasn't just about haircuts. Davina opened up about her recovery, her changing appearance, and her decision to avoid Botox. Responding to a fan comment about fringes being better than Botox, she explained: "I wouldn't have Botox now. When I'm doing emotional shows like Long Lost Family, I want people to see how I'm feeling with my face. I want to emote."

She added: "A fringe really softens your forehead though—it's a win-win!"

Michael also shared his own struggles, revealing that stress had worsened his alopecia. Despite their health challenges, the couple exuded positivity and support for each other.

A message of gratitude

© Getty Images Michael Douglas and Davina McCall pose in the Studio at the NTAs 2024

Davina has been vocal about her health scare, using her platform to urge fans to prioritise their health. In a recent Instagram video, she shared how her tumour was discovered during a private health check, which she was offered after a menopause talk.

"It saved my life," she said. "Preventative medicine is better than reactive medicine. Eat well, do exercise, and be less stressed."

While acknowledging that private healthcare is costly, Davina encouraged viewers to take advantage of NHS health checks, adding: "Get the health check. It's worth it."

With Christmas around the corner, Davina reflected on her recovery journey, saying: "I really feel a lot more myself now. My sense of gratitude is growing by the day. I'm looking forward to Christmas."

Her openness about her health challenges and positive outlook have inspired fans, who flooded the livestream with supportive messages.

As Davina continues her recovery, it's clear that her humour, determination, and the love she shares with Michael are helping her embrace this new chapter in her life.