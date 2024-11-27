Davina McCall leaves hospital and reveals step mother Gabby role in her recovery

Davina McCall has shared an update on her recovery from home after undergoing brain surgery earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Big Brother host posted a candid video from inside her family home in Kent. In the video, Davina revealed how well her mum Gabby and partner Michael are taking care of her. See the full video below.

WATCH: Davina McCall shares update on recovery from home

"Hey, I just wanted to post a little update on here about how I'm doing," she said. "I'm doing much better now that I'm home. I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and Gabby, my mum. Just to say, I'm trying to sleep a lot and get better. My short-term memory has been improving a lot every day, and it's been an example to me of how much sleep helps me recover from everything.

"So if I feel a bit confused or if I'm struggling to concentrate, I just go to sleep, and I wake up completely renewed and refreshed. I know that my brain needs lots of sleep, and I just wanted to thank you all for your ongoing support. Thanks so much."

Captioning the video, she wrote: "Every day I feel stronger and stronger. I just wanted to say thanks for all of your support—it meant the world to me and my family. And also to @mdlondon, he’s been a complete legend. If he’s not with me, he’s at work for his busiest time of year, bless him. I’m sleeping loads. Recovery through sleep. I still feel so lucky, grateful, blessed."

The update comes after Davina revealed she had returned home on Monday and teared up as she gave her first update following her procedure.

Davina's Diagnosis

Davina has been diagnosed with an incredibly rare "three in a million" benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst.

The presenter first shared news of her tumour on 15 November. Davina posted a video of herself in hospital ahead of her surgery alongside Michael and explained the details of her diagnosis.

During her initial statement, Davina revealed she would be recovering in hospital for nine days before continuing her recovery at home.