Davina McCall speaks out for the first time since brain surgery in emotional update

Davina McCall has said she is "on the mend and resting" after undergoing surgery to remove a benign brain tumour. Taking to Instagram, the presenter became teary as she shared her appreciation for messages from fans, as well as the support and care she's received from her family.

Addressing her followers in a video message, the 57-year-old said: "Hi, I just thought I'd check in and say an enormous, heartfelt thank you to everybody who has messaged me or been in touch."

Tearing up, she continued: "It's meant the world. It's been mad and it's just really nice to be back home."

WATCH: Davina McCall shares emotional update after brain surgery

The TV star also revealed that her short-term memory is "a bit remiss". "I'm on the other side, my short-term memory is a bit remiss but that is something that I can work on and I'm really happy about that," she explained. "I'm writing down everything that I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum."

"I'd quickly like to say a big up to step-mums, I don't really say thank you to Gaby enough. She's been an amazing rock my whole life," she continued.

© Instagram / @davinamccall Davina shared an update for the first time since her brain surgery

"I was talking yesterday to somebody, I said I've got a massive dose of vitamin G. I think when something like this happens, I feel so grateful."

The My Mum, Your Dad host went on to say: "I'm on the mend, I'm resting, I'm sleeping loads and I feel really good."

© Shutterstock Davina revealed her tumour diagnosis earlier this month

In the caption, Davina reiterated her gratitude. "Hey!!! … thank you. For the messages. It's meant the world," she began. "Just want to thank @mdlondon, who gets the best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us. Also … best mum ever award … goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma … and mumma ever."

Sharing an update on her condition after having the 14mm tumour removed, she continued: "I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear… slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it. Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The presenter thanked her partner Michael for his support

"Thank you Sydney, Sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It's going to be pouring out of me," she concluded.