Davina McCall reveals she is overwhelmed by love for partner Michael after brain tumour surgery

Davina McCall shared that she was overwhelmed by love for her partner Michael Douglas following her brain tumour surgery.

© Gareth Cattermole Davina is in a relationship with Michael Douglas

Last month, the TV presenter underwent surgery after discovering an incredibly rare brain tumour. Davina has been recovering at her home in Kent, which she shares with her partner and her three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester.

The My Mum, Your Dad presenter took to Instagram to urge others to get private health checks if they are in the position to afford it. Davina discovered her tumour during a health check at a private clinic which she was offered after taking part in a menopause talk.

Davina captioned the video: “I understand that for most of my followers having a private health check isn’t financially viable. But I do really believe that @onewelbeck deserve a special mention. They were the company that gifted me the health check in return for the talk I gave them, and that health check quite possibly saved my life. I owe Rupal and Simi a special debt of gratitude for guiding me through what has been a mad year . I interviewed @drchatterjee recently and he said that the tough times he’s faced have always ended up being blessings of some sort … and I definitely feel this whole experience is a blessing . The love I feel for life, my family , my partner, nature, sun, rain , wind… everything… it’s overwhelming at times… and I totally understand how lucky I was to get this health check … but there were many health checks that I skilfully ignored , when I got letters from @nhsengland offering them…. so what I’m saying is DO THE NHS HEALTH CHECKS … they r free ! BTW x thank you , for all the messages and support … big hugs.”

The former Big Brother star appeared in positive spirits as she has begun to usher in the festive period. She said: "My sense of gratitude is growing by the day, I'm crying a bit less which is good. I'm really looking forward to Christmas.

"I want to talk about the place I did my health check. I didn't sing about it from the roof tops is it costs more than most people could afford. It's expensive - BUT it did save my life. But it is prohibitively expensive for most.

"The NHS also offers loads of other checks too. So get them - get the health check. Preventative medicine is better than reactive medicine.

"Eat well, do exercise, be less stressed. I just feel so grateful now. I'd like to say a massive thank you to all the staff at the clinics - I'm pretty sure you saved my life."

© Mike Marsland Davina McCall started dating Michael Douglas in 2019

Davina and Michael, who is a hairdresser, have been together since 2019 despite knowing each other for much longer. Michael was Davina's hair stylist during her stint on Big Brother. In January 2023, the couple revealed they had moved in together.

Last year at the Inspiration Awards, Davina spoke to HELLO! about how much Michael supports her. She said: "I didn't say thanks to Michael, who's my partner, in my speech and I feel sad about that because he makes me a much better person and he makes me skip to work in the morning and I'm very lucky to have that so I just want to say thank you to him as well."