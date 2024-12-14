Davina McCall makes emotional first outing since brain surgery

Davina McCall has made an emotional speech in her first public appearance on Saturday since she underwent surgery to remove a 'very rare' colloid cyst from her brain in November.

The former Big Brother host, 57, made the speech as part of her work with the Brain Tumour Research Campaign at All Saints Church in Fulham.

She said: "I'm crying already, that didn't go well. I know lots of you here are on your own brain tumour journey and many of you have lost loved ones to a brain tumour.

"I lost my sister to a brain tumour in 2012 and my ex-father-in-law a year ago."

Davina's sister, Caroline, died aged 50 after she had been diagnosed with both lung and bone cancer, and had two tumours on her brain. Davina has described it as "the worst moment of my life".

Also in attendance at the event was neurosurgeon Kevin O'Neill, who operated on Davina.

Davina praised his work in an Instagram post after the surgery. She said: "Hi, I thought I'd do a little catch-up post, and I'm going to out my surgeon. He is called Kevin O'Neill and he has been amazing. Obviously trying to find somebody that knew about colloid cysts and stuff was quite a challenge, and Kevin is very experienced as a neurosurgeon, and he done another colloid cyst this year and he has been brilliant.

"[He] got the whole thing and I know I gave him and Michael a bit of a scare straight after the op because I was so confused, but I am doing so well now. I just wanted to thank him and all the team for taking such really really good care of me thank you. I'm going to take you and your Mrs. out for an amazing dinner Kevin."

Davina's partner Michael has been by her side throughout this difficult time as Davina recuperates from the surgery.

The charity also shared a sweet message, thanking Davina and those involved for their support.

"What a truly magical Christmas celebration evening! A HUGE thank you to everyone who joined us in making this event so special. Our evening began with our incredible Chairman, Kevin O’Neill setting the tone with his warmth and passion.

"We were then moved by the inspiring words of the wonderful Davina McCall who shared her personal story with such courage and grace. Her message about the importance of funding for brain tumour research truly resonated with us all. Thank you, Davina, for being such a powerful voice for this cause."