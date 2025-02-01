Maro Itoje's life away from the pitch – from famous relatives to glamorous fiancée

Maro Itoje is one of England's foremost talents when it comes to rugby and will no doubt play a pivotal role in the nation's campaign at this year's Six Nations tournament.

The 30-year-old has been playing professionally for over 12 years and his talents on the field have seen him nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year on three occasions. At a club level, the star plays for the Saracens, and in 185 appearances, the star has managed to score 120 points.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive Princess Kate's amazing rugby skills

Maro's career into rugby wasn't always guaranteed, with the star previously representing England's U17s in the shot put and while at university, he studied politics.

But away from the rugby pitch, how much do you know about Maro? Meet the star's glamorous fiancée and famous cousin below…

Partner

Maro is currently engaged to his fiancée, model Mimi Fall. The rugby ace proposed to his partner during a holiday to Nigeria and Ghana.

The pair announced their engagement on 7 August 2024, with Mimi sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair cuddling up together on a boat. "Mrs I to be," she shared in an image carousel featuring her love and a close-up of her dazzling engagement ring.

Maro and Mimi got engaged in 2024 View post on Instagram

Speaking about his engagement to the Mail, he shared: "We went to Nigeria for two weeks and we went to Ghana for four days. We went to this beautiful aqua-safari in Ada, which is on the coast, about two hours from Accra. It was a beautiful resort and I popped the question there."

Away from rugby, Maro has tried his hand at modelling, even appearing with Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor on the cover of Tatler, and he first crossed paths with Mimi during a shoot.

© Instagram Mimi is often seen cheering Maro on

Mimi has since shared several photos of the pair planning for their wedding, including insights into her engagement party. The couple haven't yet set a date for their nuptials, with reports suggesting it might be delayed due to Maro's rugby commitments.

Famous relatives

Maro isn't the only sportsman in his family, as the star's cousin is Beno Obano, who plays as a prop on the national team and for Bath. The two rugby stars were born just three days apart, with Beno being the older of the pair.

The pair have a close bond, and in 2020 after Beno released his documentary, Everybody's Game, Maro urged his fans to support the project.

© The RFU Collection via Getty Ima Maro's cousin Beno also plays professional rugby

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Congrats to my cousin Beno Obano for producing and directing Amazon Prime Video documentary 'Everybody’s Game'. Some people spend their careers trying to create a documentary and get it on a platform like this. He's only gone and done it with his first one.

"The doc is an important one that looks to push rugby to go further and wider to include more communities and groups for the benefit of all involved. Go and check it out!!"

© Getty Images The cousins have a strong bond

Beno has also made an appearance on Maro's podcast, Pearl Conversations, in which the pair discussed the ways that they have encountered racism within rugby.

Reflecting on their childhood, Maro said: "For you and I rugby has never really been [there] when we were growing up - as you said from when we were born to when we went to secondary school.

© The RFU Collection via Getty Ima The cousins have previously addressed issues like racism

"Before then rugby was never really a thing for us. Coming from a Nigerian household where if it's any sport at all it's football, if it's not football then it's books."