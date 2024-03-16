Danny Care's adorable family album: England rugby star's 3 children with wife Jodie Henson

Danny Care is enjoying a stellar rugby career. But off the pitch, the England player, who we can expect to see on our screens on Saturday night in the Six Nations Championship game against France, is a doting dad.

Followers of the sporting star, 37, may recognise his adorable children from their on-pitch celebratory moments as a family, or from Danny's Instagram where he keeps fans updated with milestones in his family's life.

© Instagram Danny and Jodie got married in 2016

Danny married the mother of his children, Jodie Henson, in 2016. The athlete met his bride in 2013 while on holiday in Thailand and never looked back. The happy couple wed at St Andrew's Church in Cobham, Surrey surrounded by friends and family and a certain pair of royal faces.

Zara Tindall and her former rugby player husband Mike Tindall were in attendance on Danny's special day. Princess Anne's daughter wore a blue floral dress and coordinating fascinator while her husband wore a navy suit and pink tie.

"When I saw Jodie for the first time in Thailand I turned to my mate Jordan and told him I was going to marry her," Danny said during his speech at the reception.

© Instagram Jodie supports Danny from the stands

He also paid tribute to his wife in her role as a mother saying, "You gave me the best gift in our beautiful boy Blake. You are an unbelievable mum. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The couple are parents to three children - Blake, Koha, and Rocco. Take a look at the sweetest photos of the star with his adorable brood.

Family wedding © Instagram Danny wished his wife a happy birthday in a carousel of photos in January, including this sweet snap of the family in their best dressed for a beachside wedding. Little Koha looked adorable in a floaty white dress while Blake was so sweet in a tux and tie to match his mum's dress.



Pitchside supporters © Instagram Danny's family is frequently spotted at rugby matches supporting him proudly. His children are often seen on the pitch after a game with their dad, all sporting shirts with their surname on.



Family Christmas © Instagram The family of five enjoyed a quiet Christmas in the cutest matching pyjamas. Their home looked so festive for Christmas with a wood-burning fireplace adorned with a wreath. "Merry Christmas from the Care’s," wrote Danny on Instagram in a post which garnered over 4000 likes.



Doting siblings © Instagram The family celebrated a streak of milestones in October 2022 with this adorable photo of Blake and Koha with their newborn brother Rocco. The trio were seen cuddling up on the sofa in this sweet candid moment which was captioned: "A weekend of welcoming our little boy Rocco and celebrating our big boy Blake turning 8! Absolutely bursting with love."



Fun in the sun © Instagram Away from the pitch, the family likes to enjoy time away together. They celebrated Koha's fourth birthday, marking the occasion with an array of sun-soaked snaps including this shot of the adorable birthday girl in a floral summer dress laughing with her big brother.



A trip to Disneyland © Instagram Talking of time off, the family enjoyed a trip to Disneyland last September. Amongst the photo album of the trip was this snap of Koha and Blake in front of Cinderella's castle. The children also enjoyed a Disney character dining experience and braved even the fastest of rides. "Disneyland 1 v Care’s 0. Our first-ever trip to Disneyland Paris and it didn’t disappoint! Special memories with my special crazy crew," said Danny.

Pumpkin picking © Instagram In October 2022 the kids enjoyed a spot of pumpkin picking where Koha was seen in a wheelchair in the cutest autumnal outfit that matched her brother's.



Rocco is born © Instagram Rocco's birth was announced in 2022 with this adorable photo of their new bundle of joy. Danny told fans: "Rocco Cole Care. Our little family is complete. This little man came into our lives at 5:15 am today 8/10/22 I’m so in awe of my absolute rockstar of a wife [Jodie] you are superhuman! Our little people have the best mum they could ever wish for."



Cutest throwback © Instagram Go back to 2015 and you'll find this sweet throwback photo from when the Cares were a family of three. Mum Jodie and dad Danny were laid down on a picnic blanket with their son Blake, with the rugby star paying tribute to his family while he was away with work. "Missing these two rascals back home. Three more sleeps and I'm back!," he penned.



