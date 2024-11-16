Owen Farrell's family life – meet his private wife and incredibly famous family

Owen Farrell will no doubt be cheering on the England Rugby squad as they take on South Africa on Saturday. Despite having previously captained the team, the 31-year-old is unable to play in the squad due to his signing with French club Racing 92.

Owen is a legend in the England squad, having previously captained the team and he currently ranks as the highest point scorer in their history. It's no surprise that the sportsman was able to claim these accolades, as the father-of-two has quite the sporting pedigree with many members of his family having been active in the game.

Although he's one of England's most recognisable players, the star shies away from the public sphere, preferring to keep most of his personal life out of the spotlight, including his wife Georgie Lyon and their two children.

Here's all you need to know about Owen's family life…

Wife Georgie and children

Owen married his wife Georgie in July 2018, with the ceremony attended by several of Owen's teammates. The pair remain incredibly private, with the only photos shared by Owen of his beloved being from their wedding day, meanwhile, she keeps her social media profiles locked.

However, Georgie, who works as an events manager according to her LinkedIn bio, can regularly be seen in the audience cheering on her beau.

© Mark Thompson Owen and Georgie often keep their lives out of the public eye

The couple are parents to two sons, Tommy and Freddie who were born in March 2019 and March 2021 respectively. Owen is clearly a doting dad to his sons, missing a rugby game to be at the birth of his first child.

© Instagram Owen is a father to two sons

Tommy ends up a little conflicted about who to support, and during a press conference, Owen joked about his son wanting to support his grandfather's team of Ireland instead of England. He told reporters: "I asked him why he has got one. He said, 'It's Grandad's team' and I said 'Well, you can wear a suit like Grandad does, then, not the kit'."

Famous family

Owen comes from a family of sporting pedigree, with his father, Andy Farrell, currently serving as the head coach for the Irish national team.

During his career, Andy earned 34 caps for the British team, scoring a total of 134 points. Like his son, Andy also played domestically for the Wigan Warriors, where he scored 3,135 points from over 300 appearances.

© David Rogers Owen's father is also involved in rugby

Two of Owen's cousins, Liam Farrell and Connor Farrell are also involved in rugby. Liam has been a teammate of Owen's for several years, both internationally and domestically, with both having played for the Wigan Warriors and national team.

Connor briefly played for the Wigan Warriors, but ended his career with the Bradford Bulls in 2020. The sportsman was forced into an early retirement due to injuries sustained in the game, however, he now serves as a coach.

© Michael Dodge Owen's uncle is a professional rugby player

Two of Owen's uncles are also rugby players, with Phil Farrell having had a successful career with Oldham. The star's other uncle is his father's teammate, Sean O'Loughlin, who played for Wigan Warriors for 18 years, even appearing alongside his nephew. Sean has since joined the club as an assistant coach.

But Owen's sporting legacy doesn't end there, as the star is the grandson of rugby player Keiron O'Loughlin. Keiron has also played for the Wigan Warriors, but his sporting career has also seen him play for Workington Town and Widnes.