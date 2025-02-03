Gabriel Basso opens up about his impressive side hustle — and its modest fan base

You may know him as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, but Gabriel Basso is more than just an actor.

The star of Netflix's latest hit show has been acting since he was a kid — notably, he played J.D. Vance in the Hillbilly Elegy adaptation long before he became the controversial politician he is today — but he also has a long slew of daring hobbies, plus quite the impressive side hustle.

In addition to his work as an actor, the Juror #2 actor is also an uber-talented illustrator, and he opened up about it during his latest TV appearance.

WATCH: The Night Agent season 2 trailer

Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, February 3, Gabriel first shared how he has spent his time off from work taking on activities such as drumming, kickboxing, weight lifting, knife throwing, illustrating, sketching, drawing, and the list goes on.

As Kelly marveled over the impressive list, Gabriel first explained: "Keep in mind I've had a lot of downtime because of the privilege of the actor and this business to work for however many months out of the year and then take however many months off."

"So I decided to be productive with that time, but also, I'm not an expert at all of those [things]," he noted, adding: "I wouldn't call myself an expert at any of those things, I'm good at most of them but I'm not … I can teach you some things but there are instructors and people who are dedicated to that for a reason."

He then reflected: "I think that's an important thing, objectively, to look at yourself and be like, 'There are better people at this than me but I am willing to learn that thing.' And you'll never know how to learn and you'll never learn if you're protecting your ego."

Kelly went on to showcase one of Gabriel's many hobbies, his impressive art, which he shares to an Instagram account with just over 20k followers.

© Instagram Gabriel shares his work on the Instagram @son.sonofnone

The audience was quick to break into "oohs" and "ahhs," and Kelly noted: "Not everybody has that talent to sit down and be able to do that."

© Instagram Some of his art is available for purchase

He then explained: "I had an epiphany with my art recently, like a couple years ago, and it was that if I told everyone in the audience to picture a thumbs up, everyone knows what that looks like. If you're trying to draw that and make it accurate, you might as well take a picture, and a lot of people get frustrated because it doesn't look like the thumbs up in my head that I'm picturing, they are all going to look completely different."

© Netflix The Night Agent is streaming on Netflix

However he noted: "That disconnect is what makes your art your art," and emphasized: "So you're almost discovering something about yourself in that disconnect while you're drawing."

The first episode of the second season of The Night Agent, which also stars Brittany Snow, Eve Harlow, Hong Chau, and Luciane Buchanan, among others, is available now on Netflix.