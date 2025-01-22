Bling Empire star Lynn Ban's son speaks out after mom's death at 52 following Aspen ski accident

Fans of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York and beyond are mourning the tragic, sudden loss of one of its stars.

Lynn Ban, a jewelry designer and cast member of the Netflix reality show, has passed away aged 52 three weeks after suffering from a skiing accident and subsequent surgery.

The late reality star had previously addressed her injury and craniotomy in a December 30 Instagram post, writing: "And in a blink of an eye… life can change."

Her son Sebastian confirmed news of her death in another statement on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22. She is survived by him and her husband, Jett Klain.

"My mum passed away on Monday," Sebastian wrote, noting: "I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her."

Sebastian went on: "Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all."

"She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process," he added. "She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life."

"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," he concluded.

Three weeks ago, Lynn, whose jewelry was previously worn by the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, detailed her skiing accident and the aftermath. "At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted," she said, emphasizing: "Luckily I always wear a helmet, It didn't seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom."

"Erring on the side of caution," however, she decided to get checked by ski patrol, who cleared her to ski, but as her headache persisted throughout the day, she ultimately decided to go to the hospital for a CAT scan.

She continued: "I went in a taxi with Jett and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital. Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side."

"There's a long road of recovery ahead but I'm a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the [love] and support [of] my family and friends. GOD IS GOOD. Grateful and blessed to see the new year," the post concluded.