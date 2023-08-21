Meghan Markle's Suits boss breaks silence on possible reboot amid record-breaking comeback

Suits creator Aaron Korsh opened up about a possible return of the show as it reaches new streaming highs on Netflix

Though Suits – which first premiered in 2011 and starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and of course, Meghan Markle – came to an end in 2019, it has reached new highs four years later.

The USA network legal drama has seen a rediscovery over the summer, after eight of its nine seasons re-debuted on Netflix on June 17. Since then, it broke the Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming, after garnering a whopping 3.1 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2.

However, while new and old viewers have found themselves obsessing over the legal and personal drama over at the Pearson Specter Litt law firm, they shouldn't count on any new storylines coming their way.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh recently squashed fans' dreams of a potential reboot or comeback of the show and its beloved characters, answering questions about the show's future on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Sunday, he declared: "Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works."

He explained: "Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" in part referring to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have virtually ceased production in Hollywood.

Though many were disappointed to hear the news, one fan argued: "I personally would prefer no reboot/anything. The show ended where it needed to & I am very satisfied with it. Too often finales/last seasons sink what was a great series, but Suits was wonderful and wrapped up everything beautifully. And very few reboots ever really work."

The argument resonated with Aaron, who replied: "I don't disagree," as he continued to answer more of fans' questions on the truth behind the show's ending and potential spin offs.

© Getty Suits had nine seasons

When one fan questioned why the last season – which is only available on Peacock and Prime Video – was only ten episodes while other seasons had 16, and argued it was "rushed," Aaron explained: "When Season 7 was ending I went into the network and then said we're going to give you a 16 episode season 8 and a 10 episode season 9 to wrap it up. I was good with it and I still am."

He also explained why a would-be spin off with Rick Hoffman's character Louis Litt didn't pan out, tweeting: "It was just an idea pitched once. I didn't want Louis to leave #Suits. I didn't want Gina to leave either, but that was for her life, not in order to have a spin off."

© Getty Suits stars Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman

Gina Torres did reprise her role as Jessica Pearson in the spin off Pearson, though the show was canceled after only one season in 2019.

© Getty Meghan left Suits ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry

In a conversation with TVLine earlier this summer right as Suits found its new lease in life, executive producer Gene Klein also squashed rumors of a return, when he said: "I've mentioned to [producer Aaron Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," adding: "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

He also also made it clear that a reboot with Meghan, who played Rachel Zane, would be especially unlikely, stating: "I would assume that's just not possible."

