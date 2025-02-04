Blake Lively's big news announced following ongoing court case with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively is not letting her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni stop her from hitting new career heights.

The actress will star in the upcoming film Another Simple Favor, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 smash-hit A Simple Favor.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the film amid Blake's ongoing lawsuit with Justin, and have finally been rewarded for their patience with a release date announced on Tuesday.

Another Simple Favor will premiere at SXSW on March 7, followed by a worldwide release on Prime Video on May 1.

The thriller follows Blake's character Emily and her friend Stephanie, played by Anna Kendrick, as they prepare for Emily's wedding to an Italian businessman.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," said the announcement.

The sequel will also star Andrew Rannells, Henry Golding, Alison Janney, and Michele Morrone. Michele shared a message of support for his co-star in the wake of the It Ends With Us lawsuit, revealing the "pain" he saw in her while filming.

"It’s usually not my thing to make those kinds of videos," he began in an Instagram video, "but I think it’s time to stand up for a person that I really love and this person is Blake Lively."

"I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain," he continued. "We had the opportunity to talk about [it], me and her. Blake was in pain."

He added: "Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon."

Director Paul Feig shared his excitement at the news of the release date, explaining that while he usually avoids making sequels, the film's characters "were just too much fun not to revisit."

The Freaks and Geeks creator also jumped to Blake's defence in light of the lawsuit, sharing his experience working with the mother of four.

"I've now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she's one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented, and kind people I've ever worked with," he wrote on X.

"She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it's awful she was put through this."

As for Another Simple Favor, he added, "The movie is awesome, and Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances. I can't wait for you all to see it."

The 37-year-old made a rare appearance alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a sweet date night selfie posted to the Deadpool & Wolverine star's Instagram on Monday.

Blake has laid low since December when she filed a lawsuit against Justin, her former co-star, for claims of harassment and allegedly engaging in a smear campaign to discredit her.

Justin has denied these claims and countersued Blake and Ryan, alleging defamation. He is also suing The New York Times for claims of libel after their deep dive into the alleged PR campaign against the Gossip Girl alum.