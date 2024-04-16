Everything you need to know about A Simple Favor 2: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s return as unlikely besties

A Simple Favor was the mystery-comedy that we were all obsessed with back in 2018. Starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, the story follows a widowed mother, Stephanie who is shocked when her best friend Emily asks her to look after her son, only to disappear without a trace.

Stephanie decides to investigate her best pal’s disappearance, discovering much more than she ever thought was possible. While the story was an adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same name, the project is back for round two - and from filming photos, it already looks brilliant!

WATCH: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star in A Simple Favour

Bridesmaid director Paul Feig returned to head up the new movie, which commenced filming in Capri, Italy. According to Deadline, Stephanie and Emily visit the island of Capri for Emily’s nuptials with a rich Italian businessman. How did she get out of jail, do you ask? Your guess is as good as ours.

© Lionsgate Entertainment Blake Lively is set to return as Emily

However, the wedding doesn’t go to plan, as “murder and betrayal” hit the glamorous island. We can’t wait to find out exactly what is going to go down.

© Lionsgate Entertainment Blake Lively has been pictured filming the second movie

Blake Lively has already been spotted wearing some incredible outfits for filming, including high-waisted pinstriped black trousers complete with breeches and a trilby hat, as well as a lavish, pearl-strewn white suit.

Who is in A Simple Favor 2 cast?

As well as Blake and Ana, 365 Days star Michele Morrone is set to star as Emily’s new fiance, while Henry Golding has also opened up about returning to the project.

Speaking to ET, Henry revealed that he was present for filming the wedding scene, saying: “I was there, too! But I didn’t get any photos. Maybe I gave away too much… Paul is pulling out all the stops and bringing the fans what they loved so much about the first Just the hilariousness and all the absurdity of the situation.” Girls star Andrew Rannells will also be back for round two, while Juno star Allison Janney is joining the project as well as Sharp Objects star Elizabeth Perkins.

© Lionsgate Entertainment The film is back for a second installment

When is A Simple Favor 2 coming out?

Since it is currently in production, there is no word on when it will be released, although we would suggest that it could potentially come out in 2025. It will be released on Prime Video.

© Lionsgate Entertainment Blake Lively has been praised for her style in the original movie

How did A Simple Favor end?

The first film ended with Stephanie finding out that Emily had murdered her father and drowned her twin sister, and managing to capture her confession via a nanny camera she was disguising as a button. After attempting to escape, Emily is hit by a car, and she is ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, Stephanie becomes a part-time private detective and continues to run a successful ‘mom blog’.