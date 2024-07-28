Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' kids' roles in Deadpool & Wolverine you may have missed — including baby Olin

Deadpool & Wolverine is undoubtedly Ryan Reynolds' pride and joy, even more so because it was truly a family affair.

The Marvel actor has been proudly promoting the highly-anticipated movie with bestie and co-star Hugh Jackman, plus their director Shawn Levy, and through it all, he's had the support of his wife Blake Lively, who has shared several heartwarming tributes in the trio's honor.

As the action comedy finally hit theaters this week, it was confirmed that the Gossip Girl actress was in fact the mystery woman behind Lady Deadpool, however, she's not the only Reynolds-Lively family member with an appearance in the film.

Though Blake and Ryan, who have been married since 2012, have always largely kept their kids out of the public eye, they made a very sweet exception for Deadpool & Wolverine. The couple are parents to three daughters, James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus they recently confirmed that their fourth baby, who was born in late 2022, is a baby boy named Olin.

In addition to of course Blake and Ryan, all four of their kids were credited as having roles in the movie, on the screen or otherwise. In the credits, James is credited for playing a Screaming Mutant, Inez is listed as Kidpool, Olin is Babypool, plus Betty appears to have had quite the epic on-set task: "Hugh Jackman Wrangler."

Ryan previously gushed to People about the sweet bond his second daughter has developed with Hugh, sharing: "My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally," though he added that "she expresses that love through unblinking violence."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Ryan and Blake with James and Inez in 2016

"So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might," he joked.

Though the Reynolds-Lively kids now surely have great memories about Deadpool, earlier this year, Ryan revealed a moment involving a Deadpool suit molded after his body that might have left one of them a little traumatized. During an appearance on the Today Show promoting his other recent movie, IF, the Wrexham FC owner discussed whether any of his kids have any imaginary friends, like in the movie.

© Gotham The couple at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City

"They're the children of celebrities, they have a wide array of maladaptive coping mechanisms at their disposal at any given moment," he first joked, before sharing: "My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there's always somebody standing behind me, and I turn around quickly like a horror movie."

© Instagram The pair have been married since 2012

To that, host Savannah Guthrie quipped: "At least it's not Deadpool," and while Ryan agreed that luckily the character isn't an imaginary friend of his kids, he still "ruined them" with the role nonetheless.

© Getty The family lives in suburban New York

The doting that revealed that he has a Deadpool suit on a "mold" of his body, "downstairs in the basement," and: "It was sort of silhouetted one night, and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder."

He continued: "I ran down because I forgot it was down there, I screamed bloody murder…" before jokingly adding: "So yeah, everyone's pretty well damaged."