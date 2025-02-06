Charlize Theron's hair transformation we didn't see coming for long-awaited comeback: 'I've seen all of your comments'

Charlize Theron is back in action!

Though the Atomic Blonde actress has laid low in recent years save for few acting projects, there's a long-awaited one she has coming up.

And as she got back to work and on set, she gave fans a glimpse, featuring quite the hair transformation.

This week, Charlize took to Instagram and shared some sneak-peeks from filming the sequel to The Old Guard, the Netflix superhero movie that first came out back in 2020.

Charlize, who plays Andy, first shared a photo highlighting her new hair for the role, a shaggy, jet black mullet, followed by an epic behind-the-scenes photo of her smiling as she sat on the edge of a helicopter in flight.

"We're back baby!" she then excitedly wrote in her caption, noting: "I know it's been a hell of a long wait (I've seen all of your comments on my instagram, trust me) but The Old Guard 2 is coming in hot this summer!"

© Instagram Charlize is rocking a mullet for the movie

She then teased: "We went BIG on this one and worked our [expletive] off, so I promise it'll be worth the wait. Here's a sneak peak, more to come."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, with one writing: "Oh it will be well worth the wait, hanging on for this one, I must have watched the other one 100 times," as others followed suit with: "Looking forward. We need also a sequel of Atomic Blond," and: "Yess! Can't wait for part 2!!" as well as: "I can't wait to see you in action again soon. We've had to wait far too long for that. You're finally back!"

© Instagram She shared quite the impressive behind-the-scenes look

Per IMDb, the plot of The Old Guard 2, which will also feature Uma Thurman, reads: "Andy leads immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening their group. They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity."

© Getty Images The actress has had a variety of hairstyles and colors

When Charlize isn't on set, she is busy being a mom to daughters Jackson, 11, and then August, nine. She also has various philanthropic efforts she focuses on, including through her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which she founded in 2007, and which partners with varying community organizations to support African youth.

© Getty Platinum blonde is definitely her signature color

Speaking with People at at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year, she opened up about how it is the strength of the African youth that she works with that inspires her through challenging moments. "When it gets hard, you have to just remember that you can survive this because some of these young people have survived so much… That's the thing that drives me when it gets really dark and I just go, 'Why are we doing this? Does this really matter?'" she said.

She continued: "You just think to yourself, if they can have that fire in their belly living in these circumstances, then God damn it, we should have a tenth of that," and maintained: "It makes you realize that happiness and enjoying this precious life that we have takes very little."