See how Renée Zellweger has changed in must-see photos from Bridget Jones premieres through the years

Renée Zellweger is officially back as the one and only Bridget Jones.
The actress has reprised the role for the fourth time, almost twenty years since she first transformed into the iconic romantic comedy character for 2001's Bridget Jones' Diary.
Since the first movie, which also starred Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, the Oscar winner has also released Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004, featuring the same two leading men, and then Bridget Jones' Baby in 2016, featuring Colin and Patrick Dempsey.
Now, she is celebrating the franchise's fourth movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which features a brand new heartthrob, Leo Woodall, known for his roles in One Day and The White Lotus.
In honor of the long-awaited comeback, revisit some of Renée's best photos with her co-stars from the past three Bridget Jones movie premieres.