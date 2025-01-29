Skip to main contentSkip to footer
See how Renée Zellweger has changed in must-see photos from Bridget Jones premieres through the years
Split image of Renée Zellweger in 2025 vs. 2001© Getty

The fourth installment of the beloved romantic comedy, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, also starring Leo Woodall, is out Valentine's Day

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Renée Zellweger is officially back as the one and only Bridget Jones.

The actress has reprised the role for the fourth time, almost twenty years since she first transformed into the iconic romantic comedy character for 2001's Bridget Jones' Diary.

Since the first movie, which also starred Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, the Oscar winner has also released Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004, featuring the same two leading men, and then Bridget Jones' Baby in 2016, featuring Colin and Patrick Dempsey.

TRAILER: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Now, she is celebrating the franchise's fourth movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which features a brand new heartthrob, Leo Woodall, known for his roles in One Day and The White Lotus.

In honor of the long-awaited comeback, revisit some of Renée's best photos with her co-stars from the past three Bridget Jones movie premieres.

1/8

Renee Zellweger during "Bridget Jones's Diary" Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, 2002© Getty

2001 premiere

Renée has opened up about having gained 30 pounds for the role of Bridget.

2/8

Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth & Hugh Grant Attend The 'Bridget Jones'S Diary' Premiere In London, 2001© Getty

With her leading men

Rénee, Hugh and Colin. The premiere took place in New York City.

3/8

Renee Zellweger arrives at the UK Gala Premiere of "Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason" at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 9, 2004 in London© Getty Images

2004 premiere

This time around, Renée sported jet black hair for the premiere.

4/8

Colin Firth, Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant arrive at the UK Gala Premiere of "Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason" at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 9, 2004 in London© Getty Images

Back together

The iconic trio reunited, three years after the first movie.

5/8

Renee Zellweger attends the "Bridget Jones Baby" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on September 12, 2016 in New York City© Getty Images

2016 premiere

12 years later, Renée was back to blonde — and glowing — for the premiere of Bridget Jones' Baby.

6/8

Colin Firth, Renee Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey attend the "Bridget Jones' Baby" premiere at Kinepolis Cinema on September 9, 2016 in Madrid, Spain© Getty

A new man

The third installment introduced McDreamy into the fold.

7/8

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger attend the ""Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" - Bridget Jones : Folle De Lui" Premiere on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France© WireImage

4th comeback

Renée had her OG co-star by her side for the latest premiere on January 27, 2025.

8/8

Leo Woodall arrives at the "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" premiere at Grand Rex on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty

Another new man

The fourth installment features Leo as Roxster.

