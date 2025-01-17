Charlize Theron shares unforeseen photo of two daughters while revealing their 'hearts are broken'

Charlize Theron has posted a heartfelt photograph of her two daughters, Jackson, 12, and August nine, as she urges Los Angeles to stay strong amid the destructive fires engulfing the area.

© Instagram The sisters watched the sunset

The photograph depicts the actress' rarely seen daughters as they stand together with their backs towards the camera and gaze onto the melting sunset that flooded over the city of angels.

Stood on the left-hand side, Jackson can be seen donning a peach-toned sweater with her curly dark locks left down in a natural style. August was positioned lovingly next to her sister on the right and opted for a pair of violet pants and a cozy fluffy hoodie embossed with a pink and purple paint-splashed print.

© Nina Westervelt Charlize Theron and daughter August at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show

The Bombshell actress captioned the stunning image: "Our hearts are broken for our beloved city.

"So deeply grateful to the firefighters and first responders risking their lives to keep us safe, and proud to support @lafdfoundation & @directrelief.

"It’s incredible to see all the ways Angelenos are stepping up to support each other. It’s going to take ALL of us to rebuild. I love you LA. #LAStrong."

The 49-year-old adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. In an interview with ELLE in 2018, Charlize opened up about her decision to go down the adoption route. She said: “I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families.

“Adoption is a very personal thing — I know people whom I love dearly who don’t feel that they could raise another child as their own. I respect that.”

© Charlize Theron Charlize (third left) with daughter Jackson (left) and August (second left)

In 2019, the actress revealed that her eldest daughter changed her gender identity. Speaking with The Daily Mail, Charlize said: "Yes, I thought she was a boy too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!'.

"They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, it's not for me to decide."

Despite being an Oscar-winning actress, Charlize shared that her daughters are still embarrassed by her. In an interview with E! News, she admitted: "Oh my God, they're so embarrassed by me constantly.

© WWD Jackson Theron and Charlize Theron at Christian Dior Ready To Wear Spring 2024

"They're kids, they're girls, you know? I have a preteen and a nine-year-old who thinks she's 13. It's a lot of girl in our house."

The star listed her nearly $4 million Hollywood Hills mansion for sale last year. Charlize purchased the 3,100 square foot Spanish-style abode for $3 million almost two decades prior. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a jaw-dropping lagoon pool.