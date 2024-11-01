Demi Moore is unrecognizable in scary new photos

Demi Moore shocked fans on Thursday when she posted a slew of snaps from her time on the set of her new body horror film, The Substance.

Just in time for Halloween, the iconic actress looked unrecognizable in the pictures, which featured Demi wearing a ton of prosthetics to look like an older person.

Demi had no hair and a face full of wrinkles in one shot, while she was covered in blood for the film in another.

The Substance follows Demi's character, Elisabeth Sparkle, a TV aerobics star who is fired on her 50th birthday.

Chasing the fountain of youth, Elisabeth begins injecting herself with a black-market drug called 'the substance', which creates a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

The gruesome movie has received rave reviews since it first premiered in September, with the mother of three even garnering Oscar buzz for her performance. The Substance has earned over $41 million at the box office since its release.

Demi captioned the slew of pictures, "Been holding onto these gems from @trythesubstance and today feels like an appropriate day to share them."

"Happy Halloween from Elisabeth Sparkle", she finished.

She told CBS in September how much she related to her character, thanks to her stratospheric stardom in the '80s and '90s and the impossible beauty standards she was held to.

"I put so much pressure on myself," she told the interviewer. "And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that."

She continued: "I just have a lot of compassion for what a scared little girl I actually really was, even though I didn't let anybody see that."

"And if I could go back, I would give her a hug and say, 'It's OK. It's OK.'"

As for how the 61-year-old deals with insecurities as she ages under the spotlight, she revealed that she fluctuates between feeling confident and bad about herself.

"Some days I look, and I'm like, 'Wow. That's pretty good'. And some days, I catch myself dissecting, hyper-focusing on, you know, things that I don't like."

"The difference is, now I can catch myself. I can go, 'Yeah, I don't like that loose skin. But, you know, it is what it is. So, I'm gonna make the best of what is, as opposed to chasing what isn't.'"

She continued: "I used to think, 'Oh, like my face, it's like, oh so, like, chubby. I have no angles. I have nothing'. And then you're like, 'Yeah, but now it's, like, loose!' I wouldn't mind some of that chubbiness back, in the right places!"

The Ghost star has always pushed the boundaries for women in Hollywood; she shaved her head for her role in the 1997 film G.I Jane and played a single mother in the controversial film Striptease.