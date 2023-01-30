﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Grab these Super Bowl Sunday essentials before hosting on game day!

No matter who everyone is rooting for, these props will bring the party together

Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching, and we're all gearing up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on February 12. And if you've procrastinated on your big Super Bowl Sunday party planning, don't worry - we've tracked down Super Bowl party essentials with quick delivery.

Whether you're planning to spend Super Bowl Sunday hosting a full-blown party or you're just getting a few friends together, there are some basic essentials you need to keep everyone happy. (Especially if the game doesn't go everyone's way.)

RELATED: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl

While some may want to pull out all the stops with a TV projector to watch the game from start to finish and NFL-themed decorations in your living room or in the back yard, others may make do with just snacks and a fun tablecloth.

MORE: All the biggest celebrity moments from Super Bowl LVI

However you enjoy the game, we have found the best supplies to stock up on.

Best Super Bowl Party supplies

Need some party supplies or Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles merch before Super Bowl Sunday? We have you covered with these Super Bowl celebration buys that will arrive ASAP.

MasterPieces Eagles or Chiefs Playing Cards, $7.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

 

Football Themed Party Supplies Set for 16, was $24.99 now $19.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Football Themed Party Supplies and Decorations Set for 24, was $45.99 now $29.98, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Set of 3 Plastic Serving Trays, was $21.99 now $18.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Chiefs or Eagles PJs, $59.95, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Inflatable football cooler, $26.84, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

18oz party cups, 50 pack, $17.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

4 Pack Game Day Football Touchdown Tablecover, $9.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector, was $349.99 now $299.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Football photo booth backdrop, $16.94, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Super Bowl Cookbook, $9.89, Amazon

SHOP NOW

More Super Bowl party must-haves

 

Super Bowl Bingo, $4.59, Etsy 

SHOP NOW

Game Day Paper Table Runner, was $14.95 now $10.69, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Super Bowl Predictions Game, $3.49, Etsy 

SHOP NOW

Football Popcorn Box, was $7.93 now $7.07, Amazon

SHOP NOW

50 Super Bowls: The Greatest Moments of the Biggest Game in Sports book, $19.95, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

 Football Piñata, $30.16, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Wilson Mini NFL Team Soft Touch Football, $14.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

PartyWoo Red White and Blue Balloons, $9.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Football Stress Ball, $16.99 now $15.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

12-Pack Football Betting Squares Game Poster, $12.99, Target

SHOP NOW

Banner Decoration Kit, $69.99, Target 

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about usa shopping

More news