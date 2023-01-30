Grab these Super Bowl Sunday essentials before hosting on game day!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching, and we're all gearing up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on February 12. And if you've procrastinated on your big Super Bowl Sunday party planning, don't worry - we've tracked down Super Bowl party essentials with quick delivery.

Whether you're planning to spend Super Bowl Sunday hosting a full-blown party or you're just getting a few friends together, there are some basic essentials you need to keep everyone happy. (Especially if the game doesn't go everyone's way.)

RELATED: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl

While some may want to pull out all the stops with a TV projector to watch the game from start to finish and NFL-themed decorations in your living room or in the back yard, others may make do with just snacks and a fun tablecloth.

MORE: All the biggest celebrity moments from Super Bowl LVI

However you enjoy the game, we have found the best supplies to stock up on.

Best Super Bowl Party supplies

Need some party supplies or Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles merch before Super Bowl Sunday? We have you covered with these Super Bowl celebration buys that will arrive ASAP.

MasterPieces Eagles or Chiefs Playing Cards, $7.99, Amazon

Football Themed Party Supplies Set for 16, was $24.99 now $19.99, Amazon

Football Themed Party Supplies and Decorations Set for 24, was $45.99 now $29.98, Amazon

Set of 3 Plastic Serving Trays, was $21.99 now $18.99, Amazon

Chiefs or Eagles PJs, $59.95, Amazon

Inflatable football cooler, $26.84, Amazon

18oz party cups, 50 pack, $17.99, Amazon

4 Pack Game Day Football Touchdown Tablecover, $9.99, Amazon

Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector, was $349.99 now $299.99, Amazon

Football photo booth backdrop, $16.94, Amazon

Super Bowl Cookbook, $9.89, Amazon

More Super Bowl party must-haves

Super Bowl Bingo, $4.59, Etsy

Game Day Paper Table Runner, was $14.95 now $10.69, Amazon

Super Bowl Predictions Game, $3.49, Etsy

Football Popcorn Box, was $7.93 now $7.07, Amazon

50 Super Bowls: The Greatest Moments of the Biggest Game in Sports book, $19.95, Amazon

Football Piñata, $30.16, Amazon

Wilson Mini NFL Team Soft Touch Football, $14.99, Amazon

PartyWoo Red White and Blue Balloons, $9.99, Amazon

Football Stress Ball, $16.99 now $15.99, Amazon

12-Pack Football Betting Squares Game Poster, $12.99, Target

Banner Decoration Kit, $69.99, Target

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.