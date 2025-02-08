Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Beyoncé to Usher to Katy Perry, the 10 most watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all time
Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Usher perform at the Super Bowl halftime show© Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Super Bowl season is finally upon us! The nation is counting down the hours to the rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

But of course, there's no Super Bowl without the legendary halftime show, with this year's honor going to rapper and Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar.

The 37-year-old, who recently took home five golden gramophones at the 67th Grammy Awards, will also be bringing his close collaborator and friend SZA out for his show, and is already promising a good time.

Will Kendrick continue the halftime show's record-breaking broadcast watch numbers, a streak that began two years ago? Ahead of his highly anticipated performance, here are the ten most watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all time…

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.© Getty Images

Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's return to the Super Bowl after his controversial appearance alongside Janet Jackson may have received mixed reviews, but it received a healthy 106.6 million in audience viewership.

apl.de.ap, Fergie, will.i.am and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas© Getty Images

Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas

In an effort to bring in a younger audience, The Black Eyed Peas headlined the Super Bowl XLV halftime, with guest appearances from Slash and Usher (more on him in a bit). Despite its 110.2 million in audience, the show received generally negative reviews.

Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé

On the flip side, Beyoncé headlined the XLVII halftime show, with special appearances from none other than Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The show became the most tweeted moment in history, 110.8 million in viewership, and massive critical acclaim.

Madonna preforms during the NFL Super Bowl XLVI halftime show Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana© Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna

Madonna broke records with her extremely opulent show, complete with pyrotechnics, costume changes, and celebrity guests like LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green and M.I.A., plus 114 million in viewership.

Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars brought the funk to the XLVIII halftime, joined by his band The Hooligans and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, attracting an audience of 115.3 million.

Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay, and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California© Getty Images

Super Bowl 50: Coldplay

Coldplay turned their halftime performance into a spectacle of color and power, also thanks to special guests (and previous mentions on this list) Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, attracting 115.5 million viewers, making them the most watched show by a group to date.

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.© Getty Images

Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga brought the house down the year after, putting on a show filled with impressive drone shots, the singer's loving tribute to the LGBTQ+ community, and a collection of major hits, all completely by her lonesome. She leaped off the stage at the end to a record 117.5 million viewers.

Singer Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona© Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry

With special guests Lenny Kravitz and standout Missy Elliott, Katy Perry roared into the stadium on a giant mechanical lion and soared through the crowd at the end with "Firework," ending the show with 118 million viewers and setting the record for most viewed show in history at the time.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.© Getty Images

Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna

Amid her years-long break from music, Rihanna broke several records with her career-spanning set, plus the internet when she revealed she was pregnant with her son Riot Rose. The show surpassed Katy's record with 121 million viewers, only to eventually be broken the next year by…

Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Super Bowl: LVIII: Usher

Alongside supporting acts like Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Lil Jon and more, Usher put on a sultry, dance-heavy show last year that quickly took over as the most viewed halftime show from Rihanna, clocking in at 123 million.

