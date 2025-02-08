Martine McCutcheon breaks silence on split from husband Jack McManus in rare video

Martine McCutcheon said she is "really proud" of herself and her estranged-husband Jack McManus, for successfully putting their nine-year-old son Rafferty first as they navigate their spilt.

The Love Actually actress, 48, and her musician husband of 12 years parted ways in August last year. Following the announcement of their split on social media, Martine hadn't addressed the separation, however, on Friday she finally shared a candid video discussing the situation with fans. See the video below.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon breaks silence on split from husband Jack McManus

In the clip, Martine said: "Hello everybody, it's been a long time since I've been on here, but I wanted to say that your messages of love and support and all sorts last year were just so, so amazing for me.

"I've not been on [Instagram] recently. I've just been finding my feet, healing, focusing on the next chapter, which I'm very excited about. I took a break from [Instagram] as well because you know what it's like.

© Instagram The couple share their nine-year-old son Rafferty

She added: "I'm really proud of myself and Jack. We have managed to put Rafferty first no matter what, and also just kind of want to live our lives being friends after being together 18 years and so any posts that I put up or anything I share.

"It's not all like a slight on him, I wouldn't do that, that's not my style. If I wanna say something, I say it, but I was wary of that as well, but I'm all good, and I'm back."

Martine and Jack's shock split

News of the split shocked fans back in August when Marine released a statement explaining Jack's decision to end the marriage.

She wrote last year: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided its best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

© Instagram Martine made the announcement on social media in August last year

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare has always been and will continue to be, our number 1 priority. We both, of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives…"

She continued: "Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.

© Instagram Rafferty has been a huge support to the actress

"Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible. Many thanks in advance for your respect and support at this difficult time. And I continue to send Jack all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx."

The couple married in 2012 in Lake Como. At the time, Martine told HELLO! magazine: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing."

For their tenth anniversary, the couple enjoyed a secret vow renewal with their son Rafferty at the five-star Beaverbrook Hotel in September 2022.