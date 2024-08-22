Martine McCutcheon announces split from husband Jack after 18 years together

Former EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon has announced her separation from her singer-songwriter husband Jack McManus after 18 years together.



She made the announcement on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, writing: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

© Instagram Martine made the announcement on social media

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9-year-old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority. We both, of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives…"

She continued: "Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.

© Instagram Martine wed Jack in 2012

"Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible. Many thanks in advance for your respect and support at this difficult time. And I continue to send Jack all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx."

The Love Actually actress, 48, wed Jack in Lake Como in September 2012. At the time, Martine told HELLO! magazine: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing."

© Instagram The couple are doting parents to son Rafferty

For their tenth anniversary, the couple enjoyed a secret vow renewal with their son Rafferty at the five-star Beaverbrook hotel in September 2022.

They welcomed Rafferty in February 2015. In a 2018 interview with What's On Live, Martine was asked about her experience of motherhood. "It's amazing!" she gushed. "It's been the best thing that's ever happened to me.

"I love the fact that children help you rediscover a zest for life, an innocence and an excitement for everyday things. Just the love - the love is just out of this world. I always knew I wanted it, so I feel very grateful to have it."

HELLO! has reached out to Martine and Jack's representatives for comment.

