How Martine McCutcheon's 'little bestie' son Rafferty is supporting her during split from husband Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon has revealed that she and her husband of 12 years, Jack McManus, are ending their marriage. The heartbreaking news was shared in a social media post on Thursday, during her vacation in Marbella.



The Love Actually star, 48, is currently away with her son Rafferty, the former couple's nine-year-old, who has been supporting his mum in the sweetest ways while they’re away together.

© Instagram Rafferty gave his mum a beautiful necklace

Shortly before sharing her statement on Instagram regarding the split, Martine posted a photo of a beautiful necklace Rafferty bought for her. Alongside the image, she wrote: "I love my moi et toi necklace. Thank you, Raffy! [heart smiley emoji] Me and you always! [pink heart emoji]"

The special accessory has two diamonds—one shaped like a square, the other like a teardrop—connected on a dainty silver chain.

© Instagram Martine and Rafferty are currently on holiday in Marbella

The pair have been spending quality time together with close family and friends in Spain, likely as a welcome distraction from what's happening with her estranged husband.

Rafferty and Martine were pictured looking incredibly cheerful as they played in the pool together, beaming from ear to ear. Martine again shared a sweet tribute to her son in the caption.

© Instagram Martine announced the shock news she and her husband Jack are splitting on Thursday

"In the pool with my little water baby! I love our little cuddles and games…. Nothing else fuels me like Rafferty does. He’s at such a lovely age… He’s like my little bestie these days! Getting some vitamin D and then we are off for dinner," she penned.

It’s clear that Martine and Rafferty share an exceptionally close bond, with the little one frequently making appearances on his mother’s social media accounts.

© Instagram Nine-year-old Rafferty is Martine's "favourite person and thing in the world"

Discussing their "nightmare" journey overseas, Martine revealed that her son as her "favourite person and place all in one go" in a lengthy caption.

Rafferty was also the main focus of the statement Martine shared when announcing her split, which read: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together, and I accept his decision.

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful nine-year-old son, Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare have always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority. Of course, we still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives."

She continued: "While this decision has evolved over time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time, especially for our little boy.

© Instagram Jack and Martine married in 2012

"Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change, and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible. Many thanks in advance for your respect and support during this difficult time.

"I continue to send Jack all the love, luck, and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I, as always, are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx."

Since the news, Jack was seen without his wedding ring as he ran errands on Friday. Read the story here.