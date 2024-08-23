Martine McCutcheon's estranged husband Jack McManus breaks silence following shock split news

Martine McCutcheon's estranged husband, Jack McManus, has broken his silence following the news of their shock split on Thursday.

The Love Actually star, 49, told fans that her husband of 12 years believed it was best for them to go their separate ways. However, she emphasized that they will always prioritise their nine-year-old son, Rafferty, in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

© Instagram Martine and Jack share one son Rafferty

Since then, Jack told MailOnline: "There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this."

Martine's full statement read: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together, and I accept his decision.

© Instagram Jack revealed he had nothing to add to Martine's lengthy statement

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful nine-year-old son, Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare have always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority. Of course, we still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives."

She continued: "While this decision has evolved over time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time, especially for our little boy.

© Instagram Martine made the announcement on social media

"Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change, and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible. Many thanks in advance for your respect and support during this difficult time.

"I continue to send Jack all the love, luck, and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I, as always, are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx."

Martine and Rafferty are currently enjoying a holiday together in Marbella, while Jack remains at their £1.9 million home in Surrey.

Despite the news, Martine appeared cheerful as she shared a photo of herself and her son smiling together in the pool. In the comments section, friends and fans of the actress expressed their heartbreak on her behalf.

© Instagram Martine and Rafferty are currently on holiday in Marbella

One follower wrote: "I am so sorry this happened. I don’t know you or your husband, but seeing your posts on social media, I believed in your love! Wishing you all the best for your future… I never thought I would love again, but I did, and it’s the best thing I ever did xx."

A second added: "@martinemccutcheon just saw the news about you and Jack… absolutely gobsmacked, but you are a strong, resilient woman, and I’m sure you’ll be fine."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Sorry to hear your news today [red heart emoji]. However, I’m blown away by your kindness and acceptance of your husband’s decision. You are a strong, lovely woman and clearly the best mummy [red heart emoji]."