Martine McCutcheon shows off sky-high legs in candid bedroom video following shock split from Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon announced her shock break-up from her husband of 12 years, Jack McManus, last week and on Tuesday showed off her incredibly toned legs in a candid home video.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Love Actually star, 48, kicked her legs while appearing to lie on her bed. The candid shot also revealed Martine's foot tattoos and appeared to be taken from her hotel room.

© Instagram Martine shared a clip of her toned legs

"A dancer never forgets, tone-up time," she penned in the caption, with her cosy-looking white duvet in the background.

Shortly before the clip, Martine shared a slew of adorable snaps alongside her nine-year-old son, Rafferty, whom she shares with her estranged husband.

© Instagram Marbella shared a slew of gorgeous photos alongside her son

Despite the news, the mother-son duo have been enjoying a relaxing holiday in Marbella with their family friends.

Captioning the photos, Martine wrote: "Love these pics of us on our last night in Marbella," alongside a string of holiday-inspired emojis.

Followers of the TV star took to the comments to share their words of support. "Beautiful photos. I’m so sorry for what you’re going through. I hope you have good support xxxx Sending love and hugs xxx," one penned.

A second added: "You've remained very gracious – what a great role model for your son." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "With the love of your little man, you will get through this X."

Martine shared news of her and Jack's split last Thursday in a lengthy statement explaining that he made the decision to end the relationship. Little Rafferty was the main focus of Martine's words. See the full statement below.

Martine's Statement:

Martine shared a statement on Thursday afternoon, revealing news of her divorce for the first time on her Instagram Stories. It read: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together, and I accept his decision.

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful nine-year-old son, Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare have always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority. Of course, we still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives."

© Instagram Martine announced the shock news she and her husband Jack are splitting last Thursday

She continued: "While this decision has evolved over time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time, especially for our little boy.

"Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change, and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible. Many thanks in advance for your respect and support during this difficult time.

"I continue to send Jack all the love, luck, and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I, as always, are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx."