Gordon Ramsay's 'furious' reaction revealed when he found out his daughter was dating Gino D'Acampo's son

Gordon Ramsay was reportedly less than pleased when he discovered his daughter Tilly was dating Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano. The celebrity chef’s reaction was revealed by Gino himself, who admitted he enjoyed winding Gordon up about the situation.

Speaking on This Morning, Gino told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he took great pleasure in seeing Gordon’s frustration. He said: "It’s a great pleasure to know that my son is dating Gordon’s daughter. Just to annoy him, just to really annoy him."

How Tilly and Luciano met

Tilly and Luciano were first linked in 2019 after meeting through their famous fathers. At the time, Gordon and Gino were filming their ITV series Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip alongside Fred Sirieix.

The pair never confirmed their relationship publicly, but their connection sparked speculation among fans. Gordon remained tight-lipped about the situation, though Gino continued to joke about it in interviews.

Tilly follows in her dad’s footsteps

Tilly, 23, has built her own career in television, much like her father. She starred in the CBBC series Matilda and The Ramsay Bunch, which followed her family’s life, and later released her own cookbook, Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, where she reached the tenth week of the competition. Despite growing up in a famous household, she has carved out her own path in the entertainment world.

Gino's friendship with Gordon under strain?

Despite their long-standing friendship, Gino and Gordon have had their differences. Scheduling conflicts during the filming of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip reportedly caused tension, leading Gino to step away from the show.

Gino addressed the situation on Heart Radio, saying: "We were supposed to film next month in May, and end of January they told us we're no longer filming in May, it's probably going to be October and November.”

"This is the second time it’s happened in a year. So I said, ‘we can't do that because everybody has a block of dates, we need to work, we need to support our family’."

He added that the increasing demands of the show were impacting their friendship. "The contract was also getting bigger and more stressful, so I thought let me get out of this before the friendship is going to suffer. I’d rather have the friendship and not have the show."

Gino D’Acampo facing allegations

Away from the on-screen drama, Gino is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct spanning over 20 years. Multiple individuals have come forward with claims, which he has strongly denied.

In response, he released a statement calling the allegations "deeply upsetting."

Studio Ramsay, which previously co-produced Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, also addressed the reports. A spokesperson stated: “Studio Ramsay have not worked on a series with Gino D’Acampo since 2022. We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously, promptly investigate, and take appropriate remedial action when warranted."

Gino has not publicly commented further on the claims.

Despite their on-screen chemistry, Gino’s exit from Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip and the recent controversy have raised questions about his relationship with Gordon. While they have not been seen working together recently, neither has suggested that their friendship is over.

As for Tilly and Luciano, neither has spoken about their relationship since the rumours first surfaced. Whether Gordon has come to terms with the idea remains unknown.

