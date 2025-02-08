Gordon Ramsay breaks silence after Gino D'Acampo accused of 'sexually inappropriate' behaviour

Gordon Ramsay has spoken on social media for the first time since fellow celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo was accused of "sexually inappropriate" behaviour.

The allegations, which span 12 years, were uncovered by ITV News and include claims from dozens of individuals. Gino, 47, has denied the accusations, calling them "deeply upsetting."

Gino D'Acampo denies allegations

© Shutterstock Gino D'Acampo has denied the allegations made against him

The TV chef, known for his appearances on This Morning and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, has been accused of "unacceptable", "distressing", and "horrendous" behaviour.

In a statement, Gino firmly denied any wrongdoing, saying: "I strongly refute these allegations. They are deeply upsetting, and I will be taking legal advice on the matter."

The claims have sent shockwaves through the TV industry, with many questioning whether he will return to television.

Gordon Ramsay's social media return

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay breaks his silence on social media after Gino D'Acampo allegations

Despite the controversy, Gordon, 57, made a return to social media with a lighthearted post.

The Hell's Kitchen star shared a photo of himself visiting Pizzeria Bianco, captioning it: "Great seeing you Pizzeria Bianco at your original spot! Amazing pizza. Gx."

© ITV Fred Sirieix, Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo on their ITV show

He followed this with a recipe video for Super Bowl-themed snacks, writing: "Game day corn ribs anyone?? Change up your Super Bowl Sunday with some simple Buffalo Style Corn Ribs."

Gordon has not directly addressed the allegations against Gino, but his company, Studio Ramsay, issued a firm statement.

Studio Ramsay responds to allegations

© Getty Gordon Ramsay has still not directly addressed Gino D'Acampo's 'sexual misconduct' allegations

Gordon's production company distanced itself from Gino following the accusations.

A spokesperson said: "Studio Ramsay has not worked on a series with Gino D'Acampo since 2022."

They added: "We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously, promptly investigate, and take appropriate remedial action when warranted."

The end of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

© Shutterstock Fred Sirieix, Gino D'Acampo and Gordon Ramsay on their show together

The ITV series Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip ended in March 2023, with Gino announcing his departure before reports of any alleged misconduct surfaced.

At the time, Gino claimed that scheduling issues and contract complications led to his exit.

Speaking on Heart Radio, he said: "I love the boys, Gordon is a cool guy, Fred we've known each other for a long time. What happened was we tried to put the dates down to do the show and then all of a sudden they get cancelled.

"The contract was also getting bigger and more stressful, so I thought let me get out of this before the friendship is going to suffer. I'd rather have the friendship and not have the show."

What's next for Gino D'Acampo?

© Shutterstock Gino D'Acampo on This Morning

It remains unclear what impact the allegations will have on Gino's television career. ITV has not commented on whether he will continue working with the network.

For now, the future of Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible and other projects featuring the chef is uncertain.

Gino has not posted on social media since the allegations came to light.