Gino D'Acampo's £1.25m family home that caused a neighbour dispute

Gino D'Acampo made headlines on Thursday after ITV News uncovered multiple claims of "intimidating" and "sexually inappropriate" behaviour by the TV chef over 12-plus years.

The star told ITV News he "firmly denied" the allegations and said they were "deeply upsetting". However, in 2019, he found himself in a totally different kind of hot water which he was not so quick to deny.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Several allegations have been brought against Gino D'Acampo

The Italian-born This Morning star, 48, owns a £1.25 million home in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire which he shares with his wife Jessica and their three children – Luciano, 22, Rocco, 19, and daughter Mia, 12.

Gino became embroiled in a dispute with his neighbours after he applied to the local council to shut a public footpath that ran down the side of his house.

The celebrity chef claimed at the time that the footpath - which led to a doctor's surgery - invited an invasion of his family's privacy. In 2017, he applied to have the footpath closed but withdrew his application.

Gino's controversial housing plea

In 2019, he applied again but lobbied for the footpath to only be closed on weekends. It was reported that Limes Court GP surgery and pharmacy, which is located behind Gino's four-storey townhouse, is only open one Saturday per month causing local residents to argue the path provides "vital" access from the High Street.

© Shutterstock Gino lives with his wife Jessica

Yahoo! News reported that Jessica wrote in a letter to the council: "I just want my family which includes young children to feel safe and secure and have privacy."

The mother of three claimed: "A couple of times I have had people in my garden taking pictures and there are frequent knocks on the door with people asking for pictures of Gino or signed books."

© Instagram Gino lives with his two sons and daughter Mia

The path is said to be guarded by steel gates, while the property is protected from view of the public by a high wooden fence.

Gino hits back

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gino hit back at criticisms

Reacting to the unrest of his neighbours, Gino told the Daily Mail: "I don't know what all the fuss is about. You can see the path is open. I only want to have it closed at weekends when it's not being used."

Inside Gino's home

© Instagram Gino's home is a grand affair

Despite his pleas for privacy, the star of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip has shown fans the inside of his home via Instagram.

© Instagram Gino's Georgian home has a games room

The impressive Georgian property features a huge kitchen, seven bedrooms, and even a Marvel-themed games room.