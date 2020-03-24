Gino D'Acampo has spoken frankly about his terrifying car crash that very nearly ended in tragedy. The moment occurred when Gino was filming a segment for American Roadtrip with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, and the talented chef revealed that he thought he was "going to die". During an interview for the Radio Times, the Italian chef detailed the incident, adding that he lost control of a high-speed dune buggy and ploughed into a parked camper van. Gino said: "I saw the RV coming very close, and I thought, 'OK, that's it.'"

He continued: "I was going 70 or 80 miles an hour, and when I hit it I thought, 'This is over now. I'm going to die'. The thing that scared me the most is that my fuel tank burst and I had petrol all over me." Gino was so shaken by the incident that he took a 24-hour break from filming.

Gino and his daughter Mia

It was certainly a close call for Gino, who shares seven-year-old Mia and her big brothers, Luciano, 17, Rocco, 14 with his wife Jessica.

The couple married in 2002, when Gino was just 24. Their wedding followed Gino's two-year spell in prison in 1998, after he was convicted for burgling singer Neil Young's house in London, and he has previously said that tying the knot was a conscious effort to mark a new start in his life. "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man," he told The Independent. "When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

On Monday, the doting dad shared a sweet snap of himself and Mia, howing the pair posing together for the camera, with Mia holding a colourful drink, complete with a cocktail umbrella. "Just having a drink with my Principessa," Gino, 43, captioned the gorgeous photo.

