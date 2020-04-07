Gino D'Acampo and his co-star Fred Sirieix delighted fans on Tuesday when they shared a very cheeky snap of themselves completely naked! The duo were taking some time out from their ITV series Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, which also stars Gordon Ramsay, when they decided to bare all. In the photo, which was taken while they were filming the show, both Gino and Fred stand totally nude, posing with a member of the production team, who is completely clothed, with just emojis covering their modesty.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay has the most beautiful £4m second home in Cornwall - see video

First Dates star Fred posted the image on his Instagram page, while Gino shared the naughty snap to his own Stories. Captioning the image, Fred wrote: "Who’s idea was this? @gordongram @iamginodacampo #gordonginoandfred is on @itv on Thursday at 9pm." Needless to say, fans were floored by the picture, but many were left questioning where Gordon was. One fan cheekily asked: "Where's the uncensored version?" alongside a winking face. Another said: "Why isn't Ramsay naked?" While a third added: "I love you guys. Your passion for life is infectious."

Celebrity chef Gordon may well have been taking some time away from Gino after he discovered his daughter Tilly, 18, was on a date with Gino's son Luciano, also 18, while their fathers were in Mexico filming the series. The 53-year-old joked he "felt sick" when he discovered their budding romance during a FaceTime call.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's children go on a date

MORE: First Dates star Fred Sirieix is engaged! See cute couple photo

"Do you know who I'm with?' Luciano teased his dad before showing a smiling Tilly sitting next to him at Gordon's restaurant Heddon Street Kitchen. Gordon, who was sat next to Gino, quickly reacted, and grilled his daughter: "What the hell? Tilly! What are you doing, Matilda?!" He later told her: "You didn't tell me you were going to dinner with Luciano," to which Tilly cheekily replied: "Oh sorry I must have forgot."

Despite going on a dinner date, it seems things didn't work out for the couple, who have since decided to remain good friends. Back in November 2019, when reports began to circulate about Tilly and Luciano's blooming romance, Gordon's daughter went public on Instagram with her new boyfriend, Seth Mack.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.