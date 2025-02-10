Super Bowl 2025 halftime show: How to watch Kendrick Lamar's performance

The biggest night in American sports has arrived! Super Bowl Sunday is officially here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles set to battle it out for the championship title at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST, and anticipation has reached fever pitch as fans wait to see whether the Chiefs will make history with an unprecedented three-peat or if the Eagles will claim their second Super Bowl victory.

For sports lovers, it’s all about the game, but for millions of others, the Super Bowl is just as much about the glitz and glamour off the field.

From star-studded VIP suites to eye-popping commercials, the event is a cultural phenomenon that brings together celebrities, athletes, and music’s biggest stars for an unforgettable evening.

Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

When is the Halftime show?

This year’s Halftime Show promises to be a spectacle like no other, with rap sensation Kendrick Lamar taking center stage at half time around 8pm EST.

The 37-year-old artist, fresh from his latest Grammy wins, is no stranger to the Super Bowl spotlight, having performed as part of an ensemble lineup in 2022 alongside music heavyweights like Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. But this time, all eyes will be on him as the headliner, and he’s expected to pull out all the stops for a performance that will go down in history.

© Getty Images Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg perform at the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 2022

Will anyone else join Kendrick Lamar?

Fans are already speculating about potential surprise guests, and it has been confirmed that SZA will be joining him for the show. Given their history of chart-topping collaborations, including All the Stars, their performance is expected to be a highlight of the night.

The annual Halftime Show has famously made space for legends such as Usher, Beyoncé, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and many more to remind fans of their decades-long contributions to music — and promote upcoming projects — all in a roughly 13-minute performance, while raking in non-football-fan viewers for the NFL.

© Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs

How to watch Super Bowl 2025

For those eager to catch every moment of the action, the game will be broadcast live on Fox and available for streaming on various platforms, including Tubi, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo.