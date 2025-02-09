The celebrities are descending upon the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
While NFL WAGs like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are expected, many other famous fans of the game are already making their way over and excited to catch the big match.
Here are the celebrity sightings at Super Bowl LIX…
Jay-Z and his daughters
President Donald Trump
Just weeks into his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump made an appearance at the Super Bowl, having promised he'd be there days prior
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner arrived early at the Super Bowl to mingle with some of his friends and the players
Tom Brady
Former Super Bowl giant Tom Brady made his own appearance, now as an analyst for the NFL
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts made quite the splash at Michael Rubin's Fanatics party sporting a brand new fiery red 'do
Bradley Cooper
Noted Philadelphia Eagles super fan Bradley Cooper seen giving his daughter Lea De Seine a tour of the stadium
Miles Teller and Pete Davidson
Friends Mile Teller and Pete Davidson pose for photos on the field an hour ahead of the game