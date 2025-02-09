The celebrities are descending upon the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While NFL WAGs like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are expected, many other famous fans of the game are already making their way over and excited to catch the big match.

Here are the celebrity sightings at Super Bowl LIX…

© NFL Jay-Z and his daughters Jay-Z and Beyoncé's two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, joined their dad for their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl

© Getty Images President Donald Trump Just weeks into his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump made an appearance at the Super Bowl, having promised he'd be there days prior

© Getty Images Kevin Costner Kevin Costner arrived early at the Super Bowl to mingle with some of his friends and the players

© Getty Images Tom Brady Former Super Bowl giant Tom Brady made his own appearance, now as an analyst for the NFL

© Darren Agboh/Shutterstock Emma Roberts Emma Roberts made quite the splash at Michael Rubin's Fanatics party sporting a brand new fiery red 'do

© AFP via Getty Images Bradley Cooper Noted Philadelphia Eagles super fan Bradley Cooper seen giving his daughter Lea De Seine a tour of the stadium