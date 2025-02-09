Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity attendees at Super Bowl LIX: Jay-Z and his daughters, Donald Trump, Kevin Costner and more
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter; Kevin Costner at Super Bowl LIX at the © NFL/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is taking place at the Caesars Superdome

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The celebrities are descending upon the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While NFL WAGs like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are expected, many other famous fans of the game are already making their way over and excited to catch the big match.

Here are the celebrity sightings at Super Bowl LIX…

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans© NFL

Jay-Z and his daughters

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, joined their dad for their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl

U.S. President Donald Trump walks onto the field prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images

President Donald Trump

Just weeks into his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump made an appearance at the Super Bowl, having promised he'd be there days prior

Kevin Costner attends the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner arrived early at the Super Bowl to mingle with some of his friends and the players

Tom Brady walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images

Tom Brady

Former Super Bowl giant Tom Brady made his own appearance, now as an analyst for the NFL

Emma Roberts© Darren Agboh/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts made quite the splash at Michael Rubin's Fanatics party sporting a brand new fiery red 'do

US actor Bradley Cooper walks the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025© AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Noted Philadelphia Eagles super fan Bradley Cooper seen giving his daughter Lea De Seine a tour of the stadium

Miles Teller and Pete Davidson attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images

Miles Teller and Pete Davidson

Friends Mile Teller and Pete Davidson pose for photos on the field an hour ahead of the game

