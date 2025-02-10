Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Super Bowl 2025
Subscribe
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Super Bowl 2025
Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana© Getty Images

Watch Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Super Bowl 2025

The "Cruel Summer" singer is there to support Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
24 minutes ago
Share this:

Taylor Swift made it to game day once again to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

However, away from their home base of Arrowhead Stadium, it looks like the crowd's reaction to Taylor was more unexpected, and the singer had the most relatable reaction.

Watch below as the singer reacts to being booed by the crowd at the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome…

Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump cheered

The reaction to 47th President of the United States Donald Trump, on the other hand, couldn't have been more different.

Despite his divisive policies in office just weeks into his presidency, he received cheers from the crowd when the jumbotron cut to him during the National Anthem.

View post on X

Taylor at Super Bowl 2025

Taylor arrived at Super Bowl LIX with Ice Spice, who joined her last year as well, and her best friend Ashley Avignone. She was later joined by the sisters from HAIM.

MORE: How to watch Kendrick Lamar's performance at the 2025 Super Bowl

Taylor was spotted arriving in New Orleans a couple days before game day, and enjoyed a date night with her NFL boyfriend on Friday. On Saturday, she was captured grabbing dinner with HAIM.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images
Taylor was joined by Ice Spice, who was with her last year as well

Her previous Super Bowl attendance, Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, quickly went viral for her many reactions to the game, where the Chiefs were victorious.

MORE: How Travis Kelce broke his own rules after Taylor Swift arrived in New Orleans for Super Bowl

Joining her in her suite last year were her close friend Blake Lively and Ice. It has been reported Blake did not join this year due to attention surrounding her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images
Her best friend Ashley Avignone was also by her side

This year, the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The Eagles are hoping to take home their second ever Super Bowl trophy following their Super Bowl LII win. As the game stands, the Eagles currently lead 23-0 thanks to three touchdowns.

Touchdown Love: Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

  • July 2023: Travis first shows interest in Taylor after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number.
  • September 2023: Taylor attends a Chiefs game, sitting with Travis' mom, signaling their growing connection, and they leave together.
  • October 2023: They’re spotted holding hands at public events, including an SNL afterparty, confirming their relationship.
  • November 2023: The couple goes public, with Taylor referencing Travis in her concert lyrics, and he confirms their relationship in an interview.
  • January 2024: Taylor and Travis ring in the new year together with a kiss, and he declares his love after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win.
  • February 2024: Taylor supports Travis at the Super Bowl, celebrating his victory with him in a major public moment.
  • April 2024: Taylor references Travis in her song lyrics, further solidifying their relationship in her music.
  • June 2024: Travis makes a surprise appearance onstage with Taylor during her Eras Tour show in London, taking their public connection to the next level.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More