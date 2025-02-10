Watch Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift made it to game day once again to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

However, away from their home base of Arrowhead Stadium, it looks like the crowd's reaction to Taylor was more unexpected, and the singer had the most relatable reaction.

Watch below as the singer reacts to being booed by the crowd at the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome…

Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump cheered

The reaction to 47th President of the United States Donald Trump, on the other hand, couldn't have been more different.

Despite his divisive policies in office just weeks into his presidency, he received cheers from the crowd when the jumbotron cut to him during the National Anthem.

Taylor at Super Bowl 2025

Taylor arrived at Super Bowl LIX with Ice Spice, who joined her last year as well, and her best friend Ashley Avignone. She was later joined by the sisters from HAIM.

Taylor was spotted arriving in New Orleans a couple days before game day, and enjoyed a date night with her NFL boyfriend on Friday. On Saturday, she was captured grabbing dinner with HAIM.

© Getty Images Taylor was joined by Ice Spice, who was with her last year as well

Her previous Super Bowl attendance, Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, quickly went viral for her many reactions to the game, where the Chiefs were victorious.

Joining her in her suite last year were her close friend Blake Lively and Ice. It has been reported Blake did not join this year due to attention surrounding her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

© Getty Images Her best friend Ashley Avignone was also by her side

This year, the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The Eagles are hoping to take home their second ever Super Bowl trophy following their Super Bowl LII win. As the game stands, the Eagles currently lead 23-0 thanks to three touchdowns.