Kevin Costner supported by his three lookalike teens at star studded premiere

Kevin Costner had the most important guests of all by his side as he stepped onto the red carpet to celebrate the U.S. premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

The Hollywood icon, who turned 70 last month, was joined by three of his lookalike children—Grace, 14, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15—at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, turning the special night into a true family affair.

The proud father beamed as he posed with his children, who all looked effortlessly stylish for the occasion.

Recommended video You may also like Kevin Costner's 7 kids: all you need to know

Grace radiated elegance in a floral-print strapless mini dress, while her brothers opted for collared shirts, trousers, and sneakers, perfectly blending youthful charm with a touch of red carpet sophistication.

Kevin himself looked dapper as ever, donning a classic navy blue three-piece suit that epitomized his signature rugged sophistication.

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara I (L-R) Hayes Logan Costner, Kevin Costner, Grace Avery Costner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner

The Yellowstone star has always been deeply devoted to his family, and this latest outing was a testament to the close bond he shares with his children.

Alongside Grace, Cayden, and Hayes—whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner—Kevin is also a father to four adult children: Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 37, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 28, from his relationship with Bridget Rooney.

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara I It's a family affair!

Reflecting on the momentous night, Kevin took to Instagram to share his gratitude. "Getting to make Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’s American premiere at home in Santa Barbara was as special as I’d hoped it would be," he wrote, alongside snippets of him signing autographs, chatting with fans, and soaking up the atmosphere.

© @kevincostner Instagram Kevin Costner with six of his seven children

"I got to be surrounded by my family, friends, and so many of the cast and crew that poured their hearts into these films. @officialsbiff and the Santa Barbara crowd made me feel like a giant, and I’m feeling as honored as ever to get to share this story with all of you."

The passion project, which has been decades in the making, is something Kevin has long dreamed of bringing to life. Speaking on a panel after the screening, he opened up about why Horizon is so close to his heart.

"I started this in 1988, and I couldn’t make it then, and it didn’t seem like anybody liked it too much. So I thought, ‘F--- it, I’m going to write four,’" he admitted with a laugh, before adding: "I love Hollywood—I do. I’m a romantic about what we can be and what we are."

© Getty The Costner clan flank their dad Kevin

Unlike the typical westerns that often focus on grand shootouts and dusty showdowns, Horizon takes a more intimate look at the human stories that shaped the American frontier. "It’s the little things in our life that catch us, that we never forget. We're bound to get those big things. But movies are the same way," Kevin mused.

"They're about details that somehow you never, ever forget, and you try to build them in. If you're lucky, there are people who catch them."

With Horizon, Kevin has found himself not just in front of the camera but fully immersed in every aspect of the film’s creation—from directing and co-writing to producing and even self-financing part of the project. It’s a colossal endeavor, but one that has given him a renewed sense of purpose and creativity. "I think I’m obligated to try to find those things because if we’re not, we’re just bashing along."

The premiere was not just a celebration of Horizon, but also a personal milestone for Kevin, who recently rang in his 70th birthday in true cowboy style.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, he posted a childhood photo of himself dressed head-to-toe in cowboy gear, captioning it: "If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still. Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams."