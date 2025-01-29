Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner engaged to financier following costly and bitter divorce: report

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has officially found love again.

The Yellowstone actor's former wife is engaged to financier Josh Connor, People reports, over a year after first sparking romance rumors, and exactly a year since their romance was confirmed.

The bride-to-be was previously married to the Dances with Wolves director from 2004 to 2024, and they share three children, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

People reports that Christine and Josh got engaged this week in Santa Barbara, with a private, romantic beach proposal.

The newly-engaged pair were first speculated to be dating in July 2023, when they were spotted together on a vacation with Hawai'i.

Shortly after however, the mom-of-three, 50, denied she was in a romantic relationship with Josh, 49, when it was called into question during a court proceeding in Santa Barbara for her divorce.

At the time, she answered "no" when asked whether he is her boyfriend, and maintained she had slept in a room with another friend, not him, while on vacation.

She did say that Josh covered the costs of the Hawai'i getaway for "everyone," and her attorney John Rydell shared that he had lent Christine $20,000 in the summer during a time she was in a state of distress amid her divorce.

Josh is reportedly also divorced, as of January 2023, and like Christine, he also shares three kids with his former spouse.

Christine and Kevin first started dating in 2000, and tied the knot with a ceremony at his Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004.

Their split was his second divorce; he was previously married to actress Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. He shares three children with her as well: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, plus he also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.