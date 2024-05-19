Kevin Costner's son Hayes, 15, towers over his dad in rare outing

At Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, Kevin Costner was the epitome of a proud father as he shared the spotlight with his lookalike son Hayes, who at 15, is already as tall as his famed father.

The pair, both dapper in crisp white suits, attended the photocall for Horizon: An American Saga, where Hayes is set to make his acting debut, portraying the younger version of Kevin's character in this sweeping Western saga.

Kevin, whose directorial prowess is well-regarded, marks his return behind the camera with Horizon, his first directorial venture since the 2003 Western Open Range.

This ambitious project is not just a film but the first installment of a planned four-part movie series, illustrating the expansive and tumultuous times of pre-and post-Civil War America.

Kevin Costner's son, Hayes, makes acting debut in Horizon: An American Saga - watch the trailer

At the photocall, Kevin opted for a classic look with a white suit jacket paired with a matching shirt, giving him a distinguished air appropriate for the film’s grand thematic elements.

Hayes, sharing his father's charismatic presence, chose a more relaxed style with a light blue T-shirt under his white suit, mirroring his father's impeccable sense of style.

© JB Lacroix Hayes Costner and Kevin Costner attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall

According to the synopsis, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, spans "the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865.

"Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

© Anadolu Hayes is set to make his acting debut

Slated for release on June 28, Kevin's stellar ensemble cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Chief, Michael Anganaro, David O'Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

A milestone project for Kevin, Horizon marks his first time directing since the 2003 western epic, Open Range. It's also described as a driving force behind his departure from Yellowstone.

© Anadolu Hayes is as tall as his father Kevin at just 15 years of age

Following rumors of a rift between Kevin and Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, it was reported that the actor had walked away from the series to work on Horizon – which he intends to make into a four-part saga.

The second film will premiere on August 16, while the third has entered production.

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their three chiildren

According to Kevin, the idea for the film franchise has been over 30 years in the making. Speaking to Forbes in February, he said: "I think that it's a western that really leans on its language than its gunpoint. There's plenty of action in Horizon - more than you can imagine.

"For me, it's really interesting to watch how the lines of law get crossed - what's right, what's wrong really doesn't matter. "It just sometimes comes down to survival, and there's people out there that understood there was no law and were very willing to take advantage of other people."

Kevin is the father of seven children altogether, and he's keen to set the record straight that he's like any other dad.

"I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," Kevin said back in 2022 "When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party. I'm just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works."

Kevin and Christine Baumgartner recently finalized their divorce after almost 19 years of marriage, after the 49-year-old filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, citing "irreconcilable differences", in May 2023.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .





