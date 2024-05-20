Kevin Costner's 5 kids make rare appearance as star receives incredible 7-minute standing ovation

It was a true family showcase at the Cannes Film Festival this Sunday as Kevin Costner debuted his latest directorial venture, Horizon: An American Saga.

The esteemed actor, 69, walked the red carpet in grand style, flanked by five of his seven children, marking the occasion with familial pride and cinematic flair.

Kevin was accompanied by a vibrant blend of his lineage. His daughters Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, graced the event alongside Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15, his children with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Notably absent were his children Joe, 36, also with Silva, and Liam, 26, whom he shares with Bridget Rooney, as well as his former partner Christine and rumored current love interest, singer Jewel.

© Getty Kevin with his five children Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, alongside Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15

The premiere was a glittering affair with the Costner clan exuding elegance and unity. Kevin and his sons opted for sharp, classic black tuxedos and bow ties, perfectly complementing the glamorous gowns worn by Annie and Lily.

The family’s ensemble was tied together with matching black sunglasses, adding an extra touch of Hollywood glamour to their group appearance.

© Gisela Schober Kevin Costner and his son Hayes Costner

Before the screening, Kevin and his budding actor son, Hayes—who impressively makes his acting debut in Horizon—shared a moment with co-stars Alejandro Edda, Jena Malone, Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller, and Luke Wilson, celebrating the film's journey to the silver screen.

Inside the theater, the emotion of the occasion was palpable as Kevin received a resounding 7-minute standing ovation, a testament to his enduring impact on the film industry.

Earlier in the day, the photo call was another family-centric event, where Kevin received the prestigious Order of Arts and Letters from the Minister of Culture, witnessed by his proud children.

Horizon: An American Saga is set against the tumultuous backdrop of the American Civil War and the relentless expansion westward.

© Getty The Costner clan flank their dad Kevin

The film is the first in what promises to be an epic quadrilogy exploring the complex tapestry of American history through intense personal and national conflicts.

This ambitious project promises to transport audiences through a riveting narrative of ambition, hardship, and the human spirit across four cinematic chapters.

The narrative journey begins with Chapter One, set to premiere on June 28, followed closely by Chapter Two on August 16.

© JB Lacroix Hayes Costner and Kevin Costner attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall

In these films, audiences will traverse the landscapes of a nation divided, seeing through the eyes of families, allies, and adversaries striving to define what it means to be the United States of America.

In a touching reflection on his personal and professional intersections, Kevin shared with Entertainment Tonight the unique bond between the film and his family: "I named him after the character I play in this. My character's name is Hayes Ellison," referring to his son. Watching Hayes grow, Kevin felt the pressing inspiration to bring this long-cherished project to fruition.

Hayes's involvement in the film was a decision born not just from familial ties but from a father’s recognition of his son's potential and passion.

"I captured him and I brought him on, and he's very good in this small part that he's done," Kevin remarked, proudly. "If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie."