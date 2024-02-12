Travis Kelce's sweet gestures for Taylor Swift you may have missed from must-see after party photos

If there is anyone other than the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans more on top of the world right now, it is undoubtedly their own tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, the couple capped off the whirlwind first six months of their love story and headline-making football season in the best way possible: by celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The big game in Las Vegas – the longest in history, watched by hundreds of celebrities and millions of fans – was slow to start and full of back-and-forths. Still, after becoming only the second Super Bowl ever to go into overtime, a touchdown between Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman Jr. secured their win, making it the first time in decades a team has won two consecutive Super Bowls, and the Chiefs' third win in five years (one of them being against the 49ers in 2020).

After the long-awaited, momentous victory, all there was to do was party it up in Las Vegas, and Taylor and Travis did so at the Chiefs' after party at the Wynn's XS nightclub.

Their celebratory night was full of loved-up moments and sweet gestures, starting off with the "Cruel Summer" singer heading into the festivities wearing her beau's glittering, custom Amiri jacket, matching with his own trousers.

Naturally, it would be fairly difficult for a DJ to not take the opportunity of Taylor's attendance and play some of her best hits, and the couple were later spotted singing her 2008 classic "Love Story," dancing and sharing a kiss.

© Danny Mahoney The couple nailed matching looks as soon as Travis lent Taylor his custom jacket

Moreover, at another point of the night, Travis took it one step further; he's seen in several clips shared across social media talking to the DJ while Taylor's "You Belong with Me" is playing, and as soon as the titular lyrics rang out, he turned around and the pair pointed at each other, singing the chorus.

The rest of the night continued to be filled with plenty of dancing and PDA-moments from Taylor and Travis, before they reportedly left the party around 5am.

© MIKE KirschbaumrrEIGHTELEVENMEDI Taylor and Travis kissed and danced the night away

Before that, Taylor enjoyed watching the game from a luxury private suite – some of which were reportedly worth close to $2 million – alongside Travis' family, Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie Kelce, and parents Donna and Ed Kelce – plus celebrity besties Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana del Rey, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller, among others.

© Getty The two also shared a momentous kiss on the field as soon as the Chiefs secured their win

As Sunday approached, all eyes had been on the superstar, who just returned to her Eras Tour Wednesday, performing a four-day stint in Tokyo.

Her final Japan show concluded late Saturday night, after which she flew for roughly twelve hours back to Los Angeles, and because of the varying time zones she crossed, she landed Saturday evening, a full day before the Super Bowl was set to start.

