Jalen Hurts, 26, named MVP of Super Bowl 2025 after incredible performance

Jalen Hurts may have entered Super Bowl 2025 as the so-called 'other quarterback,' but by the final whistle, he had stolen the show.

While all eyes had been on Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who was chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title, it was Jalen who emerged victorious, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning 40-22 win and taking home the coveted MVP award.

The 26-year-old quarterback delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the Eagles in rushing with 72 yards and another touchdown.

The game’s opening moments set the tone, with Jalen orchestrating a clinical nine-play, 54-yard drive that culminated in a classic 1-yard Brotherly Shove touchdown.

A perfectly placed 28-yard pass to Jahan Dotson had already electrified the stadium, but Jalen wasn’t finished yet. A 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown followed in the second quarter, and then came the defining moment of the night: a 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter that all but sealed the Eagles’ triumph.

For Jalen, the victory is about more than just football—it’s about giving back to the community that has embraced him since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2020.

The quarterback has always been passionate about making a difference off the field, and his commitment to philanthropy has only grown stronger with his success.

In 2024, he made headlines by donating $200,000 to install air conditioners in Philadelphia-area schools, ensuring students could learn in comfortable conditions during the city’s sweltering summers.

Just days before the Super Bowl, Jalen took his commitment a step further, unveiling his latest charitable initiative, 1 Mission, which aims to provide essential school supplies and support for teachers and students in underfunded schools across Philadelphia.

The announcement was made via a heartfelt video message to elementary school students, which aired on Good Morning America.

"We're on a mission, and it's not just to bring [a Super Bowl win] home to Philly," Jalen shared in the touching message. "It’s to always give you guys the resources you need, everything you need to be great and be successful."