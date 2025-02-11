Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's recent losses have fans saying the same thing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been one of the most talked-about couples of the past year, but now, after a whirlwind romance filled with career highs, fans are wondering if they are about to face their biggest test yet.

The power couple, who have only known each other in the glow of victory, are suddenly navigating uncharted territory—dealing with losses on the biggest stages of their careers.

Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, suffered a devastating Super Bowl defeat on Sunday night, missing out on an unprecedented three-peat after the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a crushing 40-22 victory in New Orleans.

With Taylor watching from the stands, the usually dominant athlete struggled to make an impact, and by the time the game was over, he looked visibly emotional as he made his way to the locker room. To add to the sting, Travis’ ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was seen celebrating on the field with Eagles players just moments later.

Taylor didn’t have the night she had hoped for either. She was caught on camera looking confused when she was loudly booed by some of the crowd inside the Superdome.

The pop icon, who was once an outspoken Eagles fan before she began dating Travis, appeared taken aback by the negative reaction from the audience as her face flashed up on the jumbotron. It was an unexpected reception for the global superstar, who had been enthusiastically supporting Travis all season.

The Super Bowl loss came just a week after Taylor faced her own professional disappointment at the Grammys.

After winning Album of the Year in 2024 for "Midnights", she was widely expected to take home the same award this year for "The Tortured Poets Department". But when the moment came, it was Beyoncé who walked away with the prize for "Cowboy Carter", leaving Taylor to graciously applaud from her seat. Just like Travis, she had been hoping to repeat history—but it wasn’t meant to be.

Now, fans are questioning how these two superstars will handle life when they are not on top. One viral TikTok video has sparked major speculation about whether the couple’s "winning streak" is over—not just in their careers, but in their relationship.

Social media user Ali King shared her thoughts in a clip that has taken off online, saying: "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to enter a new phase of their relationship because they have only been with each other when they've been winning.

This year, they both lost. She lost Album of the Year, and now he just lost the Super Bowl. So now they have to be with each other and see that side—see the losing side of Taylor Swift, see the losing side of Travis Kelce. They don't know each other as losers, they only know each other as winners."

The idea of a "loser phase" in relationships has become a talking point among Swifties and NFL fans alike, with many speculating that this could be a defining moment for the couple.

One fan commented: "The honeymoon phase of the relationship is officially over. Time to see each other for who they really are." Another added, "And it’s especially hard on a man’s ego when they lose. So it will be interesting to see if they survive this test in the relationship."

There are even predictions that Taylor and Travis could call it quits now that the NFL season is over. "Taylor and Travis will split up after the season for sure," one user claimed. "She’s not even sitting with Momma Kelce—incoming song about Travis." Another posted: "Now watch this offseason: ‘Breaking: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decide to split’ #SBLIX.” A third simply asked, “How long do you think it’ll be before Taylor and Travis announce their split?"

So far, neither Taylor nor Travis has commented on the speculation, and despite their setbacks, they still have plenty to celebrate. Taylor’s Eras Tour continues to break records worldwide, and she’s just weeks away from kicking off another leg of performances. Meanwhile, Travis remains one of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history, and with his talent and determination, it’s unlikely he will let one bad game define his legacy.

It’s also worth noting that the couple have spent months supporting each other across the globe. Taylor has attended 22 of Travis’ 35 games since they went public with their relationship in September 2023. Travis, in turn, has traveled across the U.S. and even to Europe to watch Taylor perform on her Eras Tour, including making a surprise appearance on stage at Wembley Stadium last summer.