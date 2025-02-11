Al Roker's family heartbreak as daughter announces death of mom

Al Roker's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, has shared the news of her mom's death.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-one posted an emotional post revealing her beloved mother, Alice Bell, had passed away.

Alongside family snapshots of herself and Alice — Al's first wife — she wrote: "She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky. I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always."

Courtney was inundated with prayers and condolences during this difficult time.

She didn't reveal Alice's cause of death but many of the images showed her mom with a breathing tube as she played with her granddaughter, Sky.

Courtney is Al's first and only daughter with his first wife.

The pair married in 1984, though little is known about their marriage or Alice's personal life.

They welcomed Courtney via adoption, in 1987, though they separated when she was five, and finalized their divorce in 1994.

Al went on to meet his longtime wife, Deborah Roberts, with whom he shares daughter Leila and son Nick.

Courtney gave birth to her first daughter, making Al a grandfather in 2023.

It appears both Al and his late ex-wife have been hands-on grandparents.

Courtney shares her daughter with husband Wes

Courtney was only around seven years old when she first met Deborah. The ABC journalist reflected on how her relationship with her stepdaughter changed and evolved over time.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Deborah posted several snapshots of Courtney through the years.

"Many, many years ago I met this little beauty," Deborah started, before admitting: "We weren't sure what to make of each other."

First impressions aside, she continued: "But soon, a connection was made which deepened into a warm and loving relationship."

