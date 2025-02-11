Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Al Roker's family heartbreak as daughter announces death of mom
Subscribe
Al Roker's family heartbreak as daughter announces death of mom
al roker daughter courtney covid the office© Photo: Getty Images

Al Roker's family heartbreak as daughter announces death of mom

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
8 minutes ago
Share this:

Al Roker's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, has shared the news of her mom's death. 

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-one posted an emotional post revealing her beloved mother, Alice Bell, had passed away. 

Alongside family snapshots of herself and Alice — Al's first wife — she wrote: "She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky. I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Stars who died in 2024

Courtney was inundated with prayers and condolences during this difficult time. 

She didn't reveal Alice's cause of death but many of the images showed her mom with a breathing tube as she played with her granddaughter, Sky. 

View post on Instagram
 

Courtney is Al's first and only daughter with his first wife.

The pair married in 1984, though little is known about their marriage or Alice's personal life.

Al Roker with daughter Courtney© Al Roker
Al with daughter Courtney

They welcomed Courtney via adoption, in 1987, though they separated when she was five, and finalized their divorce in 1994.

Al went on to meet his longtime wife, Deborah Roberts, with whom he shares daughter Leila and son Nick.

Al Roker with his three children Courtney, Leila, and Nick and wife Deborah Roberts at his early 70th birthday party© Instagram
Al with his three children Courtney, Leila, and Nick and wife Deborah Roberts

Courtney gave birth to her first daughter, making Al a grandfather in 2023.

It appears both Al and his late ex-wife have been hands-on grandparents. 

Al Roker celebrated his daughter Courtney's husband's birthday this week
Courtney shares her daughter with husband Wes

Courtney was only around seven years old when she first met Deborah. The ABC journalist reflected on how her relationship with her stepdaughter changed and evolved over time.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Deborah posted several snapshots of Courtney through the years. 

Throwback photo shared by Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts with her step-daughter Courtney in honor of her birthday (2023)© Instagram
Deborah with stepdaughter Courtney

"Many, many years ago I met this little beauty," Deborah started, before admitting: "We weren't sure what to make of each other."

First impressions aside, she continued: "But soon, a connection was made which deepened into a warm and loving relationship."

She added: "I count myself fortunate to have you in my life. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More